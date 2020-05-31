Naina’s Monday Ask Me Anything : #NAINAMAMA 31/05/2020

What is #NAINAMAMA? : “Naina’s Monday Ask Me Anything”.

Having used the “Ask Me Anything” questions box on Instagram Stories over the last few years, I’ve considered doing it in a more structured way and I’ve observed that a lot of the questions are repeated. The repetitiveness is understandable because of the nature of Instagram. Stories are gone after 24 hours and not everyone gets to see them. This is not only a waste of my time, but also a loss of information that someone might find useful. I have, indeed, considered saving these stories as “Story Highlights” on my Instagram profile but I do not like how they eat up valuable real estate. Someone visiting my Instagram profile for the first time, sees my profile photo, my statistics, my bio and then an entire row of Story Highlights and THEN they get to the real reason they are likely to engage with me : my work. Without the Story Highlights, they can see six posts and 1/5th of another three. With the Story Highlights they can only see the first three posts in their entirety, which, to me, is unacceptable.

Every Monday, I will put up the Q&A box on my Instagram Stories and attempt to answer about 5-10 questions. I will also document those questions on my blog, similar to today’s blog post.

















Art Consultant & his website : Alan Bamberger & ArtBusiness.com

Two artists that I like & follow : Mike Hammer and Andrew Huffman

Pick-My-Brain Business Consultation

Seven editions of my Online Brand Building Workshops

Sign up for my newsletter : for updates on free business consulting webinars, online workshops and other information. I send out maybe one newsletter every couple of months or so.

I did this on a Sunday today and then realized that I don’t want to be doing this on the weekend, so, Monday it is – from next Monday onwards. As far as asking questions is concerned, the more specific the question, the more likely that you’ll actually receive an answer. “How to build a brand?” is a valid and legitimate question – just not one anyone can answer on Instagram or even in a blog post. I’m not trying to be pedantic. I really cannot answer the question in a Q&A session.