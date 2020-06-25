As a new brand / creator, how do I get visibility? How will people get to know about me? ...... Online + offline approach. 1. Do / make / be good quality. 2. Meet people in-person / interact online. 3. Talk about what you do, consistently. Share. 4. Repeat. Give it time. If you have […]
TLDR : No. Don’t. Some of the reasons that I’ve been able to think of why selling on Etsy is a bad idea for your brand and business : .....ALGORITHMS You, your shop, your brand and your livelihood is at the mercy of Etsy’s Algorithm. If they decide to de-incentivize the category of products under […]
How to make a shift from Freelancing to Professional when it comes to Photography? A Freelancer is someone who is self-employed and hired to work for different companies on particular assignments. A Freelancer is a Professional. "Free" + "Lance" : a medieval mercenary - a professional hired to do a job. A Professional might be […]
Read related blog post here on the Naina.co blog. Naina Redhu is a professional photographer. Her career, spanning 16 years, started with an MBA in IT & Systems, to a job as an Innovation Management Consultant, to branding & graphic design work for international clients, to a full-time solo-entrepreneurship as an Experience Collector. Naina has […]
Disclaimer: I am not a lawyer. This is not legal advice. I'm only talking about my experiences & how to probably handle it professionally. Speak to a lawyer who has worked with photographers and / or is an Intellectual Property lawyer & knows laws on privacy & copyright.
This is part of an ongoing series where I talk about getting started on Influencer Marketing from the point of view of Brands. If you are a brand / brand manager & have been wanting to understand how to work with Influencers, I recommend getting started from Part 1 on this playlist on YoutTube
You don't HAVE TO create something new everyday to post on your social media accounts. Your first responsibility is towards yourself and your family : stay safe, stay home!
Extracted from an Instagram Live Session.
Trigger warning : I'm talking about the shift in perspective I was gifted when a friend of mine passed away. Grief, loss & a different way of looking at things. Dedicated to Bargoti.
For the hashtag episode from 2 yrs ago, listen to episode no. 61. Not much has changed in terms of usage & relevance but there's a frenzy in confusion around hashtags. Are they effective? What's your goal? What are you trying to achieve? Hashtags are a tool to use, not a game that you need