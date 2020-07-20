Naina’s Monday Ask Me Anything : #NAINAMAMA 20/07/2020

RSS The Naina Redhu Experience Podcast
  • Opinion : The Santoshi Shetty Kerfuffle #TheNainaRedhuExperience July 17, 2020
    Santoshi is a popular Instagrammer from India. She is 26 years old. A student of Architecture. She lives in Bombay. Her previously popular blog The StyleEdge, has not seen an update since August 2019. Santoshi posted an IGTV video on her Instagram channel. Here's a link to the IGTV video ( this was later deleted […]
  • Naina's Monday Ask Me Anything 13/07/2020 July 14, 2020
    QUESTIONS : 1. What's the one thing that you're really worried about right now? 2. I'm a wedding photographer who hasn't posted on IG since March. How do I start posting again? Posting about weddings just didn't seem right ... how do I re-approach it now, 4 months later? 3. If there are so many […]
  • Naina's Monday Ask Me Anything 06/07/2020 July 7, 2020
    ( Instagram Profile Review : https://www.naina.co/instagram ) How to enhance writing skills? @devineseven Ever tried glass painting? @tushar_babbar How do you deal with friends (not close ones), asking for free business advice? @sanjanasamuel How are you keeping your eyes safe despite being exposed to screens so much? @manhpreetsingh How to find your ace style in […]
  • Naina's Monday Ask Me Anything 29th June 2020 June 30, 2020
    Workshops : workshopsbynaina.com Art Shop : khaosphilos.com Subscribe to the Newsletter : naina.co/newsletter Any photography session in the coming weeks? Yes! Definitely one free webinar for an hour where I plan to talk about the absolute basics for those of us who know a good photo when we see it but don't know how to […]
  • Naina's Monday Ask Me Anything 22nd June 2020 June 30, 2020
    How do you differentiate between positive criticism & unwanted advice? "Criticism" has two definitions : "the expression of disapproval of someone or something on the basis of perceived faults or mistakes" & "the analysis and judgement of the merits and faults of a literary or artistic work". The former is negative & unhelpful. The latter […]
  • Naina's Monday Ask Me Anything 15th June 2020 June 22, 2020
    As a new brand / creator, how do I get visibility? How will people get to know about me? ...... Online + offline approach. 1. Do / make / be good quality. 2. Meet people in-person / interact online. 3. Talk about what you do, consistently. Share. 4. Repeat. Give it time. If you have […]
  • Selling Art On Etsy: Should I Do It? #TheNainaRedhuExperience 107 June 13, 2020
    TLDR : No. Don’t. Some of the reasons that I’ve been able to think of why selling on Etsy is a bad idea for your brand and business : .....ALGORITHMS You, your shop, your brand and your livelihood is at the mercy of Etsy’s Algorithm. If they decide to de-incentivize the category of products under […]
  • 5 Questions on Naina's Monday AMA, 8th June 2020 June 8, 2020
    How to make a shift from Freelancing to Professional when it comes to Photography? A Freelancer is someone who is self-employed and hired to work for different companies on particular assignments. A Freelancer is a Professional. "Free" + "Lance" : a medieval mercenary - a professional hired to do a job. A Professional might be […]
  • The Joe Rogan Experience Podcast Moves to Spotify : What Does That Mean? #Podcasting #SocialMedia #Spotify May 22, 2020
    Read related blog post here on the Naina.co blog. Naina Redhu is a professional photographer. Her career, spanning 16 years, started with an MBA in IT & Systems, to a job as an Innovation Management Consultant, to branding & graphic design work for international clients, to a full-time solo-entrepreneurship as an Experience Collector. Naina has […]
  • #TNRE 102: Photographing People in Public Spaces in India #TheNainaRedhuExperience May 20, 2020
    Disclaimer: I am not a lawyer. This is not legal advice. I'm only talking about my experiences & how to probably handle it professionally. Speak to a lawyer who has worked with photographers and / or is an Intellectual Property lawyer & knows laws on privacy & copyright. Naina Redhu is a professional photographer. Her […]

Naina’s Monday Ask Me Anything : #NAINAMAMA 20/07/2020

TO BE NOTIFIED OF THE NEXT WEBINAR / WORKSHOP, SIGN UP TO MY NEWSLETTER
HELLO! IF YOU LEARNED SOMETHING USEFUL FROM THIS ARTICLE, CONSIDER BUYING ME A BEER!

And if you prefer to watch a video of the answers, see video below on my YouTube Channel :

IF YOU WANT TO LEARN MORE ABOUT BUILDING A BRAND ONLINE, ATTEND MY WORKSHOP!

If you do not prefer to look at my face and would rather listen to audio-only in podcast format, following the podcast on Anchor ( also available wherever else you listen to your podcasts! Search for “The Naina Redhu Experience”.

The Q&A in text format

How do you get more potential clients as your followers? For a not so camera friendly person…

Talking to the camera is similar to talking to another human being. If you can do the latter, then you can do the former. It’s ok to fumble – it’s ok to say “ooops” and not edit it out of the video. If still photographs and posing in them bothers you, do video.

At the same time, you don’t HAVE to be in front of the camera ALL the time. Maybe once a week – or even once a month. As a consumer, I want to know who is making the product / providing the service. I want to connect with other human beings. Purchasing a product / service, IMO, is usually need-based but if I can connect with you personally, I’m also likely to add the “connect-based” purchase to the “need-based”. I’m more likely to buy from friends / acquaintances.

You cannot force anyone to follow you or buy from you. Most won’t even follow you, let alone buy from you. If you can’t even say “Hello!” first then how can you expect someone to say hello back to you? Your art deserves being put in front of the world – if that means putting yourself in front of the world, do it. You don’t have to be “friends” with the camera. The camera is just one tool to help you make friends with real people.

Can you recommend a good tripod for DSLR cameras?

No. There are too many factors that determine such a purchase & I will need to know more before I can comment. Here are some criteria to think of when looking for a tripod : are you shooting indoors or outdoors? If outdoors, buy something that’s heavy ( and will be more expensive than an indoor tripod ).

Are you using it for regular photography work for clients or only for your own daily needs for things like Instagram etc? If latter, then buy any cheap ( Rs. 1,500 ) tripod to get started – you will need a counterweight to help balance the weight of the camera – how big is the DSLR? Are you going to need to shoot flatlays? Then get a tripod with a “ball head” so that you can hang the camera any which way you like.

Swipe up to read about 10 different tripod head types. https://tripodyssey.com/different-tripod-head-types-for-photography-video/?source=naina.co Yes. Those are just the tripod “head” types. Right now, because of COVID19, not a lot of tripods are available to buy anyway. Sorry.

IF YOU WANT ADVICE CUSTOMIZED TO YOUR BUSINESS OR BRAND, HIRE ME FOR A CONSULTATION

Hi, I really admire your work and especially your work ethic. Just wanted to know what laptop you use.

Mine is 3 years and 10 days old. Ordered it on 10th July 2017 for Rs. 1.2L. Asus Zenbook Pro UX501JW-XS73 15.6 Inch Ultrabook (Aluminum) Intel Core i7-4720HQ 2.6GHz 16GB DDR3 512GB SSD GTX960M USB3.0 Windows 10 Professional. This is obviously not available right now. Swipe up to see the one that I would be interested in right now : Rs. 2.5L depending on the features you decide to get. https://amzn.to/30m7ani

What is your strategy in growing your brand?

If I could fit the answer in one Instagram story, I wouldn’t have entrepreneurs signing up for my workshops and hiring me for consulting calls 😛

As always, I start with #GoalKyaHai. Different approaches for different goals. I wanted to sleep well at night, have time to spend with my family & friends, and I wanted to do the things I love. I didn’t necessarily want to be a millionaire. I wasn’t particularly interested in “legacy”. My brand dies with me. I wanted to be able to experiment and have fun. Everything I do, is aligned with these things and that’s how I grow my brand. Whatever I do : photos / videos / what I write / blog etc. is coming from a place of me wanting to continue with my goals. Make & Capture. Plan & Publish. Engage & Listen. Establish Authority. Re-look at #GoalKyaHai. Repeat. Always learning / adapting / changing my mind.

What are the hardware elements needed to start a podcast?

A mobile phone with a camera. That’s literally what I’ve used for a hundred episodes of my podcast!

Instagram Profile Review / Audit : naina.co/instagram
Buy me a beer : naina.co/beer
Newsletter : naina.co/newsletter
Workshops : naina.co/workshops
Art : naina.co/art

Me, on Instagram.

TO BE NOTIFIED OF THE NEXT WEBINAR / WORKSHOP, SIGN UP TO MY NEWSLETTER

What is #NAINAMAMA? : “Naina’s Monday Ask Me Anything”.

Having used the “Ask Me Anything” questions box on Instagram Stories over the last few years, I’ve considered doing it in a more structured way and I’ve observed that a lot of the questions are repeated. The repetitiveness is understandable because of the nature of Instagram. Stories are gone after 24 hours and not everyone gets to see them. This is not only a waste of my time, but also a loss of information that someone might find useful. I have, indeed, considered saving these stories as “Story Highlights” on my Instagram profile but I do not like how they eat up valuable real estate. Someone visiting my Instagram profile for the first time, sees my profile photo, my statistics, my bio and then an entire row of Story Highlights and THEN they get to the real reason they are likely to engage with me : my work. Without the Story Highlights, they can see six posts and 1/5th of another three. With the Story Highlights they can only see the first three posts in their entirety, which, to me, is unacceptable.

Every Monday, I will put up the Q&A box on my Instagram Stories and attempt to answer about 5-10 questions. I will also document those questions on my blog, similar to today’s blog post.

Previous editions of NAINAMAMA on this blog.

TO BE NOTIFIED OF THE NEXT WEBINAR / WORKSHOP, SIGN UP TO MY NEWSLETTER
Total
0
Shares
Share
Tweet
Pin it
Share
Share
Share
Share
Share
Share
Related Topics

You May Also Like

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.