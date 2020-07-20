Naina’s Monday Ask Me Anything : #NAINAMAMA 20/07/2020

















The Q&A in text format

How do you get more potential clients as your followers? For a not so camera friendly person…

Talking to the camera is similar to talking to another human being. If you can do the latter, then you can do the former. It’s ok to fumble – it’s ok to say “ooops” and not edit it out of the video. If still photographs and posing in them bothers you, do video.

At the same time, you don’t HAVE to be in front of the camera ALL the time. Maybe once a week – or even once a month. As a consumer, I want to know who is making the product / providing the service. I want to connect with other human beings. Purchasing a product / service, IMO, is usually need-based but if I can connect with you personally, I’m also likely to add the “connect-based” purchase to the “need-based”. I’m more likely to buy from friends / acquaintances.

You cannot force anyone to follow you or buy from you. Most won’t even follow you, let alone buy from you. If you can’t even say “Hello!” first then how can you expect someone to say hello back to you? Your art deserves being put in front of the world – if that means putting yourself in front of the world, do it. You don’t have to be “friends” with the camera. The camera is just one tool to help you make friends with real people.

Can you recommend a good tripod for DSLR cameras?

No. There are too many factors that determine such a purchase & I will need to know more before I can comment. Here are some criteria to think of when looking for a tripod : are you shooting indoors or outdoors? If outdoors, buy something that’s heavy ( and will be more expensive than an indoor tripod ).

Are you using it for regular photography work for clients or only for your own daily needs for things like Instagram etc? If latter, then buy any cheap ( Rs. 1,500 ) tripod to get started – you will need a counterweight to help balance the weight of the camera – how big is the DSLR? Are you going to need to shoot flatlays? Then get a tripod with a “ball head” so that you can hang the camera any which way you like.

Swipe up to read about 10 different tripod head types. https://tripodyssey.com/different-tripod-head-types-for-photography-video/?source=naina.co Yes. Those are just the tripod “head” types. Right now, because of COVID19, not a lot of tripods are available to buy anyway. Sorry.

Hi, I really admire your work and especially your work ethic. Just wanted to know what laptop you use.

Mine is 3 years and 10 days old. Ordered it on 10th July 2017 for Rs. 1.2L. Asus Zenbook Pro UX501JW-XS73 15.6 Inch Ultrabook (Aluminum) Intel Core i7-4720HQ 2.6GHz 16GB DDR3 512GB SSD GTX960M USB3.0 Windows 10 Professional. This is obviously not available right now. Swipe up to see the one that I would be interested in right now : Rs. 2.5L depending on the features you decide to get. https://amzn.to/30m7ani

What is your strategy in growing your brand?

If I could fit the answer in one Instagram story, I wouldn’t have entrepreneurs signing up for my workshops and hiring me for consulting calls 😛

As always, I start with #GoalKyaHai. Different approaches for different goals. I wanted to sleep well at night, have time to spend with my family & friends, and I wanted to do the things I love. I didn’t necessarily want to be a millionaire. I wasn’t particularly interested in “legacy”. My brand dies with me. I wanted to be able to experiment and have fun. Everything I do, is aligned with these things and that’s how I grow my brand. Whatever I do : photos / videos / what I write / blog etc. is coming from a place of me wanting to continue with my goals. Make & Capture. Plan & Publish. Engage & Listen. Establish Authority. Re-look at #GoalKyaHai. Repeat. Always learning / adapting / changing my mind.

What are the hardware elements needed to start a podcast?

A mobile phone with a camera. That’s literally what I’ve used for a hundred episodes of my podcast!

What is #NAINAMAMA? : “Naina’s Monday Ask Me Anything”. Having used the “Ask Me Anything” questions box on Instagram Stories over the last few years, I’ve considered doing it in a more structured way and I’ve observed that a lot of the questions are repeated. The repetitiveness is understandable because of the nature of Instagram. Stories are gone after 24 hours and not everyone gets to see them. This is not only a waste of my time, but also a loss of information that someone might find useful. I have, indeed, considered saving these stories as “Story Highlights” on my Instagram profile but I do not like how they eat up valuable real estate. Someone visiting my Instagram profile for the first time, sees my profile photo, my statistics, my bio and then an entire row of Story Highlights and THEN they get to the real reason they are likely to engage with me : my work. Without the Story Highlights, they can see six posts and 1/5th of another three. With the Story Highlights they can only see the first three posts in their entirety, which, to me, is unacceptable. Every Monday, I will put up the Q&A box on my Instagram Stories and attempt to answer about 5-10 questions. I will also document those questions on my blog, similar to today’s blog post.