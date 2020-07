Opinion : The Santoshi Shetty Kerfuffle #TheNainaRedhuExperience Santoshi is a popular Instagrammer from India. She is 26 years old. A student of Architecture. She lives in Bombay. Her previously popular blog The StyleEdge, has not seen an update since August 2019. Santoshi posted an IGTV video on her Instagram channel. Here's a link to the IGTV video ( this was later deleted […]

Naina's Monday Ask Me Anything 13/07/2020 QUESTIONS : 1. What's the one thing that you're really worried about right now? 2. I'm a wedding photographer who hasn't posted on IG since March. How do I start posting again? Posting about weddings just didn't seem right ... how do I re-approach it now, 4 months later? 3. If there are so many […]

Naina's Monday Ask Me Anything 06/07/2020 ( Instagram Profile Review : https://www.naina.co/instagram ) How to enhance writing skills? @devineseven Ever tried glass painting? @tushar_babbar How do you deal with friends (not close ones), asking for free business advice? @sanjanasamuel How are you keeping your eyes safe despite being exposed to screens so much? @manhpreetsingh How to find your ace style in […]

Naina's Monday Ask Me Anything 29th June 2020 Workshops : workshopsbynaina.com Art Shop : khaosphilos.com Subscribe to the Newsletter : naina.co/newsletter Any photography session in the coming weeks? Yes! Definitely one free webinar for an hour where I plan to talk about the absolute basics for those of us who know a good photo when we see it but don't know how to […]

Naina's Monday Ask Me Anything 22nd June 2020 How do you differentiate between positive criticism & unwanted advice? "Criticism" has two definitions : "the expression of disapproval of someone or something on the basis of perceived faults or mistakes" & "the analysis and judgement of the merits and faults of a literary or artistic work". The former is negative & unhelpful. The latter […]

Naina's Monday Ask Me Anything 15th June 2020 As a new brand / creator, how do I get visibility? How will people get to know about me? ...... Online + offline approach. 1. Do / make / be good quality. 2. Meet people in-person / interact online. 3. Talk about what you do, consistently. Share. 4. Repeat. Give it time. If you have […]

Selling Art On Etsy: Should I Do It? #TheNainaRedhuExperience 107 TLDR : No. Don’t. Some of the reasons that I’ve been able to think of why selling on Etsy is a bad idea for your brand and business : .....ALGORITHMS You, your shop, your brand and your livelihood is at the mercy of Etsy’s Algorithm. If they decide to de-incentivize the category of products under […]

5 Questions on Naina's Monday AMA, 8th June 2020 How to make a shift from Freelancing to Professional when it comes to Photography? A Freelancer is someone who is self-employed and hired to work for different companies on particular assignments. A Freelancer is a Professional. "Free" + "Lance" : a medieval mercenary - a professional hired to do a job. A Professional might be […]

The Joe Rogan Experience Podcast Moves to Spotify : What Does That Mean? #Podcasting #SocialMedia #Spotify Read related blog post here on the Naina.co blog. Naina Redhu is a professional photographer. Her career, spanning 16 years, started with an MBA in IT & Systems, to a job as an Innovation Management Consultant, to branding & graphic design work for international clients, to a full-time solo-entrepreneurship as an Experience Collector. Naina has […]