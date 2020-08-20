Naina’s Monday Ask Me Anything : #NAINAMAMA 17/08/2020











The Q&A in text format

What are the precautions you take while painting brooches in the monsoon season? Any varnish changes?

Thank you for asking!

No changes except that it takes far longer for the varnish to dry. Since the varnish stays malleable for longer, I have to be extra careful to keep the brooches under protective cover for longer and not be tempted to check them by touching 😛

Where and how to start your product photography journey?

Shoot. Edit. Share.

Repeat.

Build a portfolio with sample photographs, then start reaching out to prospective clients that you’ve identified.

Works the same for all kinds of photography.

What can we do if our Instagram account gets hacked?

I’ve never been in that situation so I don’t have first hand knowledge but this is what I would do.

First check out what Instagram Help says about this situation. Follow all those steps. https://help.instagram.com/368191326593075/.

Second, also look at what Facebook days about this (facebook.com/hacked) and follow those steps as well.

Best to make sure it doesn’t happen in the first place. Two factor authentication. If a very valuable account, I’d even consider using a different private phone number.

While posting pictures of our products on Instagram, should the pricing be mentioned in the caption?

There’s no universal rule. Depends on the product too. If the price is mentioned in your online shop, then best to mention it in the Instagram caption instead of forcing people to type a comment / send a DM etc. That’s my approach. But the other approach where you DM prices to those who ask can also be useful if you want to engage with your prospective customers perhaps. Also if you have a team of people working with you, the second approach is more manageable. I work solo & do not have the time.

If product pricing can change :

*Prices are subject to change without notice

If it’s art then maybe “DM to enquire” makes more sense because art buyers are also more interested in the artist & their journey & as an artist in would also LOVE to chat with those who are interested in my art!

