The first Made In Australia series of wearable art brooches that I created here in Adelaide, has been acquired by the Gallery Shop at the Art Gallery of South Australia and is available for purchase directly from their physical store located at the gallery on North Terrace, Adelaide.

The series is called Formae Coloris Australia and you can read more about the pieces on their now sold-out shop page.

It is difficult for me to explain just how big of a deal this is for me as an artist and a new immigrant. I cannot wait to see my objet d’art in the wild, being worn by those who appreciate unique and wearable art!

Here are some photographs of the packaging and marketing materials that I produced for the series.

Each piece is hand-crafted by the artist. Materials used are hand-folded acrylic paint on a wooden base and a magnet clasp at the back. All materials are acquired from local Australian vendors -some are produced in Australia and some are produced overseas. All paints used are museum-grade, non-yellowing, acid-free, long-lasting and each wearable art brooch is sealed with several layers of museum-grade liquid and spray varnish.

Each piece is signed and dated on reverse and is accompanied by a Certificate of Authenticity.

The pieces are packaged individually in a velvet bag, which is then put in a wooden box with a magnetic snap clasp. The box also contains a small card with a short note about the piece that you purchase.

While the above series is available for purchase exclusively from the Art Gallery of South Australia, I am always working on new pieces and releasing new series on my online shop. My wearable art brooches are not available for purchase anywhere else.