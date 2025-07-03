About The Painting : Bite Me

This painting is an interpretation of an Ouroboros in the artist’s signature line-painting style.

The title “Bite Me” is the artist’s attempt at being humorous about the chaotic part of her identity challenging the slightly more ordered part of her identity, saying, “Yes, we will go around in circles and play out the same pattern again and again, until you learn. Bite me!”

The larger 90 cms Ouroboros painting that inspired this one, is called System of Becoming.

This painting is available to acquire directly from the artist from the online store. Currently priced at AUD 400 + shipping (shipping within Adelaide is free).

The painting is signed and dated and is accompanied by a Certificate of Authenticity.

Materials

The artist uses acrylic markers to hand-paint each artwork. This painting also uses pencil-shading on top of the acrylic paint layers. Acid-free gesso is applied to the canvas before she begins the painting. Some paintings have pencil sketches on top of which the synthetic polymer paint is layered. Each painting is photographed prior to the application of varnish. Several coats of high-gloss liquid, UV resistant, museum-grade, acid-free, non-yellowing varnish is applied to the painting, and it is finished with several layers of permanent matte varnish spray, similar in grade to the liquid varnish.

About The Artist

Naina is a contemporary artist based in Adelaide, South Australia. This is the first work of art that she has painted in Australia. In India, she is represented by The Art Qurious, which is an Art Gallery based in New Delhi.

Naina had her first gallery exhibition in August 2024. Her first ever art exhibit was in 2020.

You are also able to follow the journey of her paintings on her Instagram Reels page.

To browse through Naina’s art, please see the Khaosphilos section on this website.

For art acquisition enquiries in India, please email Sangita Rajani of The Art Qurious on [email protected] and for art commission enquiries or gallery representation in Australia, please reach out to me on [email protected] or text on +61429048917

