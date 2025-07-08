Smokeball is an AI-powered legal practice management software and the company puts together the Rise & Thrive Breakfast series across major cities in Australia. They bring together groups of legal professionals to connect over a delicious breakfast and explore how strategic planning, sustainable scaling, and leveraging AI is driving modern law firm success. They hosted the Adelaide edition in May 2025 at the Ayer’s House and I photographed it for them. It was a lovely working with Jessica, who is the Marketing Campaign Lead at Smokeball. One of the nicest, most efficient, straightforward and effective professional engagements for me in Australia, so far! Thank you Jessica.

I am an Adelaide based photographer and am available for photography commissions. Please call or text 0429048917 or email [email protected]

Jessica’s Testimonial “Naina was great to work with for our corporate breakfast in Adelaide. She was very prompt to reply and coordinate. Our pictures came out lovely and she had no trouble editing them to match our branding. We’d love to work with Naina again when we come back to SA!” Jessica Y. Marketing Campaign Lead, Smokeball AU

