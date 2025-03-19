Naina is a professional photographer specializing in Luxury, Fashion & Lifestyle. She is also a brand consultant and an artist.



With a career spanning more than two decades across several industries, after an MBA in IT & Systems, she worked as an Innovation Management Consultant, then moved to branding & graphic design work for Indian & international clients, to a full-time solo-entrepreneurship as a photographer. In 2019 she also launched her art label.



Naina started her blog 20 years ago in 2004 and it has evolved from writing about Creativity & Innovation, to sharing case studies about Branding & Graphic Design to a destination for some of the leading Luxury, Fashion & Lifestyle brands as Naina photographs features for these brands and publishes photo-stories for them.



Having traveled all over India as a child ( the advantage of having a father serving in the Indian Army ), which enriched her world-view, she is also well-traveled internationally.



Naina has a podcast called The Naina Redhu Experience, she conducts on-ground workshops called "The #GoalKyaHai Framework", and has also been a keynote speaker at photography, social media and online brand-building related conferences and events.



Find her on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, Pinterest, and LinkedIn.



For a brief stint from 2021 to 2023, Naina served as the Head of Guest Experiences at the Suryagarh hotel in Jaisalmer.