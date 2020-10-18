Talisman by Janavi India #LMIFWSS21 : Evil Eye Luxury Cashmere Collection

Before I dive into the Talisman Collection, let me tell you a bit about Jyotika Jhalani, who is the Founder of Janavi India. Jyotika is a force to reckon with. An entrepreneur who is intense, powerful, curious, kind, and knows how to run an international business as-if she was born with it.

My desire to photograph for Jyotika was more about getting to spend more time with her, hoping that some of her smarts will rub off on me. As soon as I found out that Janavi India was going to be showcasing at fashion week for the first time ever ( they are a 20 year strong brand ), I desperately wanted to photograph the show. I was also curious about what the FDCI had conjured for a fashion week during the pandemic.

Janavi presents three distinct stories that weave together symbols for pretection, inspiration, and a celebration of life. Evil Eye. The Spectaculars Series. And a very special collaboration with Kiera Chaplin. WORDS VIA JANAVI INDIA













Draped in old-world delicacy. Dreaming of a bold and brave future with eyes wide open. Cashmere and lace shawl with all-over evil-eye talisman motifs.

Our evil-eye talisman is to inpisre an invigorating journey of self-discovery, a new awakening, and a brighter eye to the future. It is about dissipating stagnant heaviness, and bringing in fresh energy. words via janavi india

The past few months have been daunting for each of us. This collection present a silver lining. Each creation presents a talisman, or a personal totem to comfort us. WORDS VIA JANAVI INDIA





This evening look series is the Janavi India and Kiera Chaplin collaboration.













Janavi India’s luxury cashmere shawls are available at over 200 stores worldwide.

CREDITS

Creative Director & Founder : Jyotika Jhalani

Stylist : Shaurya Athley

Assistant Stylist : Aprajita Puri

Clothing Courtesy : Rohit Gandhi Rahul Khanna

Jewellery Courtesy : The Gem Palace

Photographer : Naina Redhu

It felt GREAT to be able to photograph fashion again! ( See more of my client photography work and a list of my clients. )