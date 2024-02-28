Osia Italia is better known for its menswear – boasting 33 stores across India. Established by Mr. Naren Jain in 1999. Their foray into what they believe is an unexplored market of luxury soaps, is spearheaded by Mr. Naren Jain’s children, Ms. Anushree Jain & Mr. Harsh Jain.

To support their social media campaign of “Oud Week”, they generously offered to send their products to me. Oud as a fragrance has been around for centuries of course. Even though many have attempted to bottle it into a daily fragrance, only a handful have done a spectacular job of it. My favourite, so far, being Oud Ispahan by Christian Dior.

However, I had yet to come across the fragrance blended into a soap, which is the main reason I wanted to explore Osia’s range.

As it turns out, my favourites, from Osia’s vast range of Oud infusions, were the Rose Oud and the Vanilla Oud. Mind you, fragrances with any hint of Rose in them, make me run away in the opposite direction, which is what I was expecting with Osia’s Rose Oud as well. But I was, interestingly, wrong! The Rose is intense and deep and rich. I’m not sure if it is the combination with the Oud or something else, but this rose fragrance is the first time I immediately brought it back to my nose for a second sniff.

The Vanilla Oud I think I like because it enhances the Oud and make it more “oudy”, if you know what I mean. Most of the other infusions in the Osia soaps are a bit mixed – I’m not sure what I’m smelling – also because there’s so many of them!

The Oud Essential Oil which is the primary ingredient for Osia’s Oud series, is sourced from a prominent farm in Assam, which is known for being India’s largest producer of Oud Essential Oil. The Agarwood used to produce Oud is exclusively cultivated in Assam. Other ingredients are sourced from organic farms from all over India and the soap making process takes place in New Delhi.

Osia of course has LOTS of additional soaps in their repertoire. You can buy these soaps directly from their website. You can also keep up with the brand’s products via their Instagram account.

Thank you to Muskaan Jain from TLM Consultancy for coordinating the above.