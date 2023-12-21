An absolute honour and privilege to have photographed Sabyasachi Mukherjee‘s first ever High Jewellery Runway Presentation, which was showcased on the 18th of December, 2023. I have attempted to encapsulate the entire evening in this photo-feature, including details of the jewellery from the brand’s show propgramme, the cocktails and the decor and bit of me behind-the-scenes.
Considering the brand barely does any runway presentations, ( the last one, which I photographed OMG YAY! was in 2019 ), I honestly cannot believe that they got me on board to photograph again. While I did my best for this one, I don’t think I can top the previous shoot. Scroll away!
The runway images are a select few that have been released for the international press, for now. I will update with more images as and when the brand releases them.
The Runway
The Show Programme
LOOK 1: On Ms. Lakshmi Menon
The Kannauj Suite
120 carats of rare sherbet-toned tourmalines with old mine cut and brilliant cut diamonds.
LOOK 2: On Ms. Nayonikaa Shetty
The Gemini Collection
A complex symmetry of emeralds, rubies, tourmalines, sapphires, spinels, amethysts, turquoises and tanzanites set with VVS-VS diamonds.
Of maharajas, courtesans and travelling circuses…
LOOK 3: On Ms. Kirandeep Chahal
The Gayatri Suite
A flagrant assortment of old mine cut diamonds, tourmalines, sapphires and morganites.
LOOK 4: On Ms. Smita Lasrado
The Elgin Rivière
Tourmalines, turquoises, tanzanites and a unique marquise-shaped opal cabochon.
A blue sapphire choker encircled with old mine cut and rose cut diamonds.
Cushion cut pigeon blood rubellite earrings with a lazy yard necklace set in 18k gold with VVS-VS diamonds.
LOOK 5: On Ms. Nicole Ocles
The Sovabazar Suite
A dark and complex layering of tourmalines, spinels, tanzanites and pearls.
A journey through the bylanes of North Calcutta…
LOOK 6: On Ms. Nethra Raghuraman
A classical layering of Zambian emeralds, pearls, yellow sapphires and opals set with old mine cut, rose cut and brilliant cut diamonds.
LOOK 7: On Ms. Rikee Chatterjee
The Alipore Necklace
Over 100 carats of cut and cabochon tourmalines set with old mine cut and brilliant cut diamonds.
Art deco glamour…
LOOK 8: On Ms. Sapna Kumar
The Maharani Necklace
A languid assortment of uncut diamonds, sapphires, tourmalines and pearls.
Deconstructed Jadau.
LOOK 9: On Ms. Kanika Dev
A morganite, white sapphire and old mine cut diamond choker, layered with a classic rivière of tourmalines, old mine cut diamonds and sapphires with a rubellite pendant.
LOOK 10: On Ms. Alicia Kaur
The Lady Ranu Necklace
A sophisticated celebration of morganites with old mine cut, rose cut, brilliant cut and uncut diamonds.
LOOK 11: On Ms. Mansi
The Lucknow Choker
Crafted with tourmalines, pearls, brilliant cut and uncut diamonds.
LOOK 12: On Ms. Anastasiia Khlibkevych
A Byzantine rhapsody of old mine cut and uncut diamonds, tourmalines, fossil corals, turquoises and pearls strung with 18k gold and VVS-VS diamonds.
LOOK 13: On Ms. Indrani Dasgupta
The Calcutta Rose Suite
A staggering 446 carat collection of rare sherbet-toned tourmalines, 60 carats of old mine cut diamonds and 35 carats of brilliant cut diamonds.
A modern heirloom from Sabyasachi High Jewellery.
LOOK 14: On Ms. Sumita Bhandari
The Baghbazar Suite
Earrings showcasing an immaculately graded trio of 194 carats of Zambian emeralds.
Necklace with 130 carats of faceted and carved Zambian emeralds, featuring a 26 carat yellow sapphire.
LOOK 15: On Ms. Dany
The Minerva Necklace
An assembly of precious and natural stones featuring emeralds, rubies, tourmalines, morganites, surrounded in 18k gold and VVS-VS diamonds.
Sunday thrifting at Sudder Street, Calcutta…
LOOK 16: On Ms. Medha Rana
The Soorma Suite
A brooding assortment of rubellites, tourmalines, amethysts, labradorites and turquoises surrounded with brilliant cut and uncut diamonds.
LOOK 17: On Ms. Sheetal Mallar
The Naidu Choker
A rare assortment of 92 carats of pigeon blood Burmese rubies, assembled with rose cut and brilliant cut diamonds.
A tribute to Leela Naidu…
LOOK 18: On Ms. Priyal Shah
The Kahlo Suite
A bohemian mix of tourmalines, pearls, corals, pyrites and turquoises set with VVS-VS diamonds.
In homage to Sabyasachi’s forever muse…
LOOK 19: On Ms. Parvesh Mudgal
The Eden Suite
A verdant collection of emeralds, tourmalines, peridots, opals, pearls and turquoises highlighted by a 41 carat rubellite, set in 18k gold with VVS-VS diamonds.
LOOK 20: On Ms. Bhawna Sharma
The Sindh Choker
97 carats of Colombian emeralds and 78 carats of rose cut diamonds set in 18k gold and mounted with a brilliant cut diamond halo.
LOOK 21: On Ms. Lakshmi Rana
A tangle of pearls with rose cut, brilliant cut and uncut diamonds, dotted with morganites and gold icon motifs.
LOOK 22: On Ms. Sanea Sheikh
The Palm Avenue Necklace
A whimsical intersection of old mine cut diamonds, emeralds, rubellites, tourmalines and turquoises set in 18k gold and VVS-VS diamonds. Paired with rubellite studded hoop earrings.
LOOK 23: On Ms. Mitali Rannorey
The Mangrove Collection
A diverse mix of emeralds, tourmalines, sapphires, corals, amethysts, jaspers and turquoises set in 18k gold and VVS-VS diamonds.
LOOK 24: On Ms. Sehaz Malhi
The Nasreen Choker
47 carats of rose cut diamonds recreate the nostalgia of Old Hyderabad
Behind The Scenes
Details From The Cocktails
( Images below are not part of my photography assignment.)
Special THANK YOU to Manav, Shivam, Soham and Anurag.
Show Director : Anu Ahuja
Location : The Oberoi Hotel, New Delhi
Grazing Table : Devika Narain
Flowers : Kalikaar Design
Event : Seventy Event Media Group
