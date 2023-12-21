An absolute honour and privilege to have photographed Sabyasachi Mukherjee‘s first ever High Jewellery Runway Presentation, which was showcased on the 18th of December, 2023. I have attempted to encapsulate the entire evening in this photo-feature, including details of the jewellery from the brand’s show propgramme, the cocktails and the decor and bit of me behind-the-scenes.

Considering the brand barely does any runway presentations, ( the last one, which I photographed OMG YAY! was in 2019 ), I honestly cannot believe that they got me on board to photograph again. While I did my best for this one, I don’t think I can top the previous shoot. Scroll away!

The runway images are a select few that have been released for the international press, for now. I will update with more images as and when the brand releases them.

The Runway

The Show Programme

LOOK 1: On Ms. Lakshmi Menon

The Kannauj Suite

120 carats of rare sherbet-toned tourmalines with old mine cut and brilliant cut diamonds.



LOOK 2: On Ms. Nayonikaa Shetty

The Gemini Collection

A complex symmetry of emeralds, rubies, tourmalines, sapphires, spinels, amethysts, turquoises and tanzanites set with VVS-VS diamonds.

Of maharajas, courtesans and travelling circuses…



LOOK 3: On Ms. Kirandeep Chahal

The Gayatri Suite

A flagrant assortment of old mine cut diamonds, tourmalines, sapphires and morganites.



LOOK 4: On Ms. Smita Lasrado

The Elgin Rivière

Tourmalines, turquoises, tanzanites and a unique marquise-shaped opal cabochon.

A blue sapphire choker encircled with old mine cut and rose cut diamonds.

Cushion cut pigeon blood rubellite earrings with a lazy yard necklace set in 18k gold with VVS-VS diamonds.



LOOK 5: On Ms. Nicole Ocles

The Sovabazar Suite

A dark and complex layering of tourmalines, spinels, tanzanites and pearls.

A journey through the bylanes of North Calcutta…



LOOK 6: On Ms. Nethra Raghuraman

A classical layering of Zambian emeralds, pearls, yellow sapphires and opals set with old mine cut, rose cut and brilliant cut diamonds.



LOOK 7: On Ms. Rikee Chatterjee

The Alipore Necklace

Over 100 carats of cut and cabochon tourmalines set with old mine cut and brilliant cut diamonds.

Art deco glamour…



LOOK 8: On Ms. Sapna Kumar

The Maharani Necklace

A languid assortment of uncut diamonds, sapphires, tourmalines and pearls.

Deconstructed Jadau.



LOOK 9: On Ms. Kanika Dev

A morganite, white sapphire and old mine cut diamond choker, layered with a classic rivière of tourmalines, old mine cut diamonds and sapphires with a rubellite pendant.



LOOK 10: On Ms. Alicia Kaur

The Lady Ranu Necklace

A sophisticated celebration of morganites with old mine cut, rose cut, brilliant cut and uncut diamonds.



LOOK 11: On Ms. Mansi

The Lucknow Choker

Crafted with tourmalines, pearls, brilliant cut and uncut diamonds.



LOOK 12: On Ms. Anastasiia Khlibkevych

A Byzantine rhapsody of old mine cut and uncut diamonds, tourmalines, fossil corals, turquoises and pearls strung with 18k gold and VVS-VS diamonds.



LOOK 13: On Ms. Indrani Dasgupta

The Calcutta Rose Suite

A staggering 446 carat collection of rare sherbet-toned tourmalines, 60 carats of old mine cut diamonds and 35 carats of brilliant cut diamonds.

A modern heirloom from Sabyasachi High Jewellery.



LOOK 14: On Ms. Sumita Bhandari

The Baghbazar Suite

Earrings showcasing an immaculately graded trio of 194 carats of Zambian emeralds.

Necklace with 130 carats of faceted and carved Zambian emeralds, featuring a 26 carat yellow sapphire.



LOOK 15: On Ms. Dany

The Minerva Necklace

An assembly of precious and natural stones featuring emeralds, rubies, tourmalines, morganites, surrounded in 18k gold and VVS-VS diamonds.

Sunday thrifting at Sudder Street, Calcutta…



LOOK 16: On Ms. Medha Rana

The Soorma Suite

A brooding assortment of rubellites, tourmalines, amethysts, labradorites and turquoises surrounded with brilliant cut and uncut diamonds.



LOOK 17: On Ms. Sheetal Mallar

The Naidu Choker

A rare assortment of 92 carats of pigeon blood Burmese rubies, assembled with rose cut and brilliant cut diamonds.

A tribute to Leela Naidu…



LOOK 18: On Ms. Priyal Shah

The Kahlo Suite

A bohemian mix of tourmalines, pearls, corals, pyrites and turquoises set with VVS-VS diamonds.

In homage to Sabyasachi’s forever muse…



LOOK 19: On Ms. Parvesh Mudgal

The Eden Suite

A verdant collection of emeralds, tourmalines, peridots, opals, pearls and turquoises highlighted by a 41 carat rubellite, set in 18k gold with VVS-VS diamonds.



LOOK 20: On Ms. Bhawna Sharma

The Sindh Choker

97 carats of Colombian emeralds and 78 carats of rose cut diamonds set in 18k gold and mounted with a brilliant cut diamond halo.



LOOK 21: On Ms. Lakshmi Rana

A tangle of pearls with rose cut, brilliant cut and uncut diamonds, dotted with morganites and gold icon motifs.



LOOK 22: On Ms. Sanea Sheikh

The Palm Avenue Necklace

A whimsical intersection of old mine cut diamonds, emeralds, rubellites, tourmalines and turquoises set in 18k gold and VVS-VS diamonds. Paired with rubellite studded hoop earrings.



LOOK 23: On Ms. Mitali Rannorey

The Mangrove Collection

A diverse mix of emeralds, tourmalines, sapphires, corals, amethysts, jaspers and turquoises set in 18k gold and VVS-VS diamonds.



LOOK 24: On Ms. Sehaz Malhi

The Nasreen Choker

47 carats of rose cut diamonds recreate the nostalgia of Old Hyderabad

Behind The Scenes

Details From The Cocktails

( Images below are not part of my photography assignment.)

Special THANK YOU to Manav, Shivam, Soham and Anurag.

Show Director : Anu Ahuja

Location : The Oberoi Hotel, New Delhi

Grazing Table : Devika Narain

Flowers : Kalikaar Design

Event : Seventy Event Media Group

