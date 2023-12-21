On Social
Sabyasachi High Jewellery Runway Presentation, New Delhi, December 2023

An absolute honour and privilege to have photographed Sabyasachi Mukherjee‘s first ever High Jewellery Runway Presentation, which was showcased on the 18th of December, 2023. I have attempted to encapsulate the entire evening in this photo-feature, including details of the jewellery from the brand’s show propgramme, the cocktails and the decor and bit of me behind-the-scenes.

Considering the brand barely does any runway presentations, ( the last one, which I photographed OMG YAY! was in 2019 ), I honestly cannot believe that they got me on board to photograph again. While I did my best for this one, I don’t think I can top the previous shoot. Scroll away!

The runway images are a select few that have been released for the international press, for now. I will update with more images as and when the brand releases them.

The Runway

The Show Programme

LOOK 1: On Ms. Lakshmi Menon
The Kannauj Suite
120 carats of rare sherbet-toned tourmalines with old mine cut and brilliant cut diamonds.


LOOK 2: On Ms. Nayonikaa Shetty
The Gemini Collection
A complex symmetry of emeralds, rubies, tourmalines, sapphires, spinels, amethysts, turquoises and tanzanites set with VVS-VS diamonds.
Of maharajas, courtesans and travelling circuses…


LOOK 3: On Ms. Kirandeep Chahal
The Gayatri Suite
A flagrant assortment of old mine cut diamonds, tourmalines, sapphires and morganites.


LOOK 4: On Ms. Smita Lasrado
The Elgin Rivière
Tourmalines, turquoises, tanzanites and a unique marquise-shaped opal cabochon.
A blue sapphire choker encircled with old mine cut and rose cut diamonds.
Cushion cut pigeon blood rubellite earrings with a lazy yard necklace set in 18k gold with VVS-VS diamonds.


LOOK 5: On Ms. Nicole Ocles
The Sovabazar Suite
A dark and complex layering of tourmalines, spinels, tanzanites and pearls.
A journey through the bylanes of North Calcutta…


LOOK 6: On Ms. Nethra Raghuraman
A classical layering of Zambian emeralds, pearls, yellow sapphires and opals set with old mine cut, rose cut and brilliant cut diamonds.


LOOK 7: On Ms. Rikee Chatterjee
The Alipore Necklace
Over 100 carats of cut and cabochon tourmalines set with old mine cut and brilliant cut diamonds.
Art deco glamour…


LOOK 8: On Ms. Sapna Kumar
The Maharani Necklace
A languid assortment of uncut diamonds, sapphires, tourmalines and pearls.
Deconstructed Jadau.


LOOK 9: On Ms. Kanika Dev
A morganite, white sapphire and old mine cut diamond choker, layered with a classic rivière of tourmalines, old mine cut diamonds and sapphires with a rubellite pendant.


LOOK 10: On Ms. Alicia Kaur
The Lady Ranu Necklace
A sophisticated celebration of morganites with old mine cut, rose cut, brilliant cut and uncut diamonds.


LOOK 11: On Ms. Mansi
The Lucknow Choker
Crafted with tourmalines, pearls, brilliant cut and uncut diamonds.


LOOK 12: On Ms. Anastasiia Khlibkevych
A Byzantine rhapsody of old mine cut and uncut diamonds, tourmalines, fossil corals, turquoises and pearls strung with 18k gold and VVS-VS diamonds.


LOOK 13: On Ms. Indrani Dasgupta
The Calcutta Rose Suite
A staggering 446 carat collection of rare sherbet-toned tourmalines, 60 carats of old mine cut diamonds and 35 carats of brilliant cut diamonds.
A modern heirloom from Sabyasachi High Jewellery.


LOOK 14: On Ms. Sumita Bhandari
The Baghbazar Suite
Earrings showcasing an immaculately graded trio of 194 carats of Zambian emeralds.
Necklace with 130 carats of faceted and carved Zambian emeralds, featuring a 26 carat yellow sapphire.


LOOK 15: On Ms. Dany
The Minerva Necklace
An assembly of precious and natural stones featuring emeralds, rubies, tourmalines, morganites, surrounded in 18k gold and VVS-VS diamonds.
Sunday thrifting at Sudder Street, Calcutta…


LOOK 16: On Ms. Medha Rana
The Soorma Suite
A brooding assortment of rubellites, tourmalines, amethysts, labradorites and turquoises surrounded with brilliant cut and uncut diamonds.


LOOK 17: On Ms. Sheetal Mallar
The Naidu Choker
A rare assortment of 92 carats of pigeon blood Burmese rubies, assembled with rose cut and brilliant cut diamonds.
A tribute to Leela Naidu…


LOOK 18: On Ms. Priyal Shah
The Kahlo Suite
A bohemian mix of tourmalines, pearls, corals, pyrites and turquoises set with VVS-VS diamonds.
In homage to Sabyasachi’s forever muse…


LOOK 19: On Ms. Parvesh Mudgal
The Eden Suite
A verdant collection of emeralds, tourmalines, peridots, opals, pearls and turquoises highlighted by a 41 carat rubellite, set in 18k gold with VVS-VS diamonds.


LOOK 20: On Ms. Bhawna Sharma
The Sindh Choker
97 carats of Colombian emeralds and 78 carats of rose cut diamonds set in 18k gold and mounted with a brilliant cut diamond halo.


LOOK 21: On Ms. Lakshmi Rana
A tangle of pearls with rose cut, brilliant cut and uncut diamonds, dotted with morganites and gold icon motifs.


LOOK 22: On Ms. Sanea Sheikh
The Palm Avenue Necklace
A whimsical intersection of old mine cut diamonds, emeralds, rubellites, tourmalines and turquoises set in 18k gold and VVS-VS diamonds. Paired with rubellite studded hoop earrings.


LOOK 23: On Ms. Mitali Rannorey
The Mangrove Collection
A diverse mix of emeralds, tourmalines, sapphires, corals, amethysts, jaspers and turquoises set in 18k gold and VVS-VS diamonds.


LOOK 24: On Ms. Sehaz Malhi
The Nasreen Choker
47 carats of rose cut diamonds recreate the nostalgia of Old Hyderabad

Behind The Scenes

Details From The Cocktails

( Images below are not part of my photography assignment.)

Special THANK YOU to Manav, Shivam, Soham and Anurag.
Show Director : Anu Ahuja
Location : The Oberoi Hotel, New Delhi
Grazing Table : Devika Narain
Flowers : Kalikaar Design
Event : Seventy Event Media Group

All images are subject to international copyright & may not be used anywhere without written permission. Please email [email protected] for more information.

