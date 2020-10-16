One-Of-A-Kind Wearable Art Brooches by KhaosPhilos In The Press : The Hindu Weekend

This is literally the first time my hand-painted art brooches have been mentioned in the press! And in The Hindu Weekend no less! Written by Susanna Myrtle.

The article, called “Brooch The Topic”, can be read here online.

( The word brooch is pronounced correctly both as “broach” and “brooch”. )

The KhaosPhilos brooch featured in the print article, the one seen above, is “The Magic Returns #InTime 02“. 2.5 Inches in Diameter.

Kindly note that prices have since changed to Rs. 4,000 onwards and are expected to go up further in 2021.

The other notable brooch brands in India that were part of The Hindu Weekend Feature on 12th October, 2020.

Shop My Art Here

how to style a brooch with a festive look

Please note that my art is only available on my website shop. Each piece that is sold is accompanied by a Certificate of Authenticity ( like all original art ) to establish provenance in case there is a future re-sale by a client.

Read more and see the “In Time” Diwali 2020 Wearable Art Collection.

See some of the pieces sold to clients.

See my first Art Exhibit. I paint very large canvases too! Email me on n@naina.co for the latest Art Catalog.

I also accept commissions. Please email me on n@naina.co.

