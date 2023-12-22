On Social

Indo-French Chamber of Commerce & Industry’s 1st Luxury Symposium in India #IFCCI #IFCCILuxurySymposium

Pre-Conference

The IFCCI Luxury Symposium was a conference, a networking arena, a platform to exchange information and insights about the luxury industry and brands both in France, in India and brands from both countries that have a footprint in each other’s geographical location.

It was an honour and a privilege to be appointed as a Supporting Partner for this prestigious, first-of-its-kind conference in India. Gratitude to Payal Kanwar, Srimoyi Bhattacharya and Swagata Bottero for trusting me.

I was delighted to be a part of this momentous occasion, in the presence of Comite Colbert, which is the French Government’s Official Luxury Association to support and promote French Luxury Brands & Organizations. Their tenet is, “to passionately promote, to patiently transmit, and to sustainably develop French savoir-faire and creation in order to inject a new sense of wonder”.

Obviously, I photographed the conference and the evening cocktails at the French Ambassador’s Residence. I also got to sit in and listen to several interesting conversations on-stage, as well as off-stage.

The Stage & Speakers

The Audience

Evening At The French Ambassador’s Residence

Guests

Seflies with the IFCCI Team & Other BTS

The folks at Manam Chocolates truly upped the game with their gift box. I’m writing this after almost a month of the conference and I am STILL eating chocolates from that box!

