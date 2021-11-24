Diwli 2021 at Narendra Bhawan Bikaner

“Most people prefer to stay home for Diwali.” While this might have been true in the past, things sure are changing. I spent Diwali 2021 at my home-away-from-home, Narendra Bhawan at Bikaner. Having been there a bunch of times – to celebrate bringing in the New Year, to celebrate Holi and several time, just to relax and unwind and then, sometimes, to party. Had not yet visited for Diwali, so, there I was! It was beautiful.

Sharing some photographs of some of my favourite spots at the hotel, as well as preparations for Diwali and the Diwali night party.











It just so happens, that the central courtyard of the hotel, is called the Diwali Chowk. Naturally, that was the location for kicking off the Diwali festivities. Starting with a puja with the GM Mr. Nitin Sud and carrying on upstairs, for a party by the pool.















Bikaner was warmer than Delhi / Gurgaon. I wore a lot of gold – which is entirely unlike me – and I even liked how the look came together. A lovely time – including phone calls back home to chatter with the family about missing Diwali in the home city and how bad the pollution there was! Who wants to be in Delhi when the air is poison, which it is during Diwali season.

Now for some photographs of some of my favourite corners at the hotel.















I even found something hidden behind curtains, that I had not seen previously – these beautiful glass baubles – they look like custard apples to me.

A few black and white images.













A whole load of self portraits because I wanted to celebrate ME. I had been going through a phase of feeling terrible about myself – low self-worth and low self-esteem and NB seems to bring out the best in me, so I felt a renewed sense of, “I’m ok.” Had to be documented.



























And finally, sunsets at the pool. They signify a way of saying goodbye to the hotel, for me. “Until next time.”









For previous photo stories and features about Narendra Bhawan Bikaner on the Naina.co blog, see this.

