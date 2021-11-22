To Suryagarh, Jaisalmer, by Road. October 2021

Delhi to Jaisalmer by road, takes approximately 12-14 hours driving time – assuming you do not take a break every 30 minutes. The drive is certainly made better if it’s a seasoned Suryagarh chauffeur that drives you. The other way to get to Jaisalmer is by one direct flight from Delhi, operated by SpiceJet. Also flight to Jodhpur and then drive to Jaisalmer. In general, call up the hotel to check with them what the ideal option for you would be.

I’m not a huge fan of road driving in India due to several factors. Traffic rules are rarely followed. In fact, they are flouted to the abyss. Roads are either broken or not sealed off from fields and towns – finding stray dogs and other animals sauntering on the road is common. Overall, I feel extremely unsafe on Indian roads. But. When it’s a Suryagarh chauffeur AND I have great company on the drive, I don’t mind every once in a while, to travel to Jaisalmer, by road. Most of the road is buttery smooth, so that helps a LOT.

A few scenes from the road below. It feels so good to be able to photograph in public again!











Above, a selfie on a “khaat” at a local dhaba where we stopped for a chai break. There are fewer and fewer places to stop at as one gets closer and closer to Jaisalmer. The weather is colder now in October – November.

Below, we were taken to the village home of the chauffeur! Jamba, Rajasthan. An entire joint family shares the responsibility and bounty of farms they cultivate and animals they take care of. Fresh melons from their field and delicious local home-made fare with tons of ghee.

And then we also drove to a protected spot where Demoiselle Cranes come to feed and rest. It was my first time seeing these bird in-person and they put on quite the show. Stunning!

















Once we reached Suryagarh, it was four days of non-stop food and relaxation and Dinner on The Dunes and night and early morning drives. Pool time at the haveli and evenings spent at the bar, partying with other guests and Nakul Hada and Amara Reshi of Suryagarh.

I also tried the Salt Treatment at the Spa for the first time and oh my it was SO good. I fell asleep – which I don’t usually do. I think the fact that it’s colder weather and the treatment is with heated potlis and then you’re laid out on a salt bed and covered with hot towels, might have something to do with it. Fabulous. Would do again.

















Lazy as I am – Suryagarh, to me, is all about privacy and luxurious relaxation – I did put in some effort to dress up and party some evenings. Sharing some of those below.

Blue wrap dress by Okhai was purchased a few months ago and I was wearing it for the first time and now I want all my dresses to be exactly like this. Ear rings are hand-painted mini-paintings from my own art label KhaosPhilos. The blue-green ones are oil paint on wood and the black and white ones are acrylics on wood. Ear hook and wire are sterling silver. Brooches are also from my art label. All have a magnet clasp at the back. Each piece is signed and dated at the back.













For my previous stories from Suryagarh on the Naina.co blog, see this.

