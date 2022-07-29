Things at Rahul’s shows are usually calm and quiet backstage – I’ve been covering / photographing his shows since 2013 – and this has remained the same. Everyone goes about their business, hair, makeup, fittings, rehearsals and things seem to happen magically. Which goes to show just how much effort goes into everything to put together an international level couture presentation – especially after having returned from presenting at the Paris Haute Couture Week.

I’m sharing behind-the-scenes images from the Rahul Mishra, India Couture Week 2022 presentation that was held at The Embassy of France in India.

There will be three more photo-stories from this presentation, that I will publish in the coming days : The Runway ( where I will share photographs of the looks and models on the runway ), Details ( where I will share garment close-up photographs ) and Step Up ( where I will share photographs from a series where the models are beginning to walk up a flight of stairs ).

The hair and make-up were simple and clean – all the focus was on the garments. The garments are the blingiest I’ve ever seen Rahul do and even so, they were subtle enough to not really look like OTT bling. More when I share photographs from the Runway.

It was great to be back at a life show after October 2021! I got super nostalgic. Even more so because it was at the Embassy of France in India, where I have photographed several events over the years. Rahul’s presentation was hosted by the French Ambassador Emmanuel Lenain.

