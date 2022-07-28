Summer Brooches in July

Above, the 2.5 inches in diameter sculptural brooch called Reaching Out.

This month, I’ve been making a concerted effort to show more of my wearable art brooches by wearing them and photographing myself wearing them. You’ll almost never see me without one of my paintings but I rarely photograph myself. If July is any indication, hopefully, this will become a monthly feature – whenever I remember to take a picture of myself.

My wardrobe at Suryagarh ( which is where I work now ), is mostly kurtas and dhotis or kurtas and trousers. When I travel between hotels, by road mostly, I’ll wear jeans and a shirt or one of my printed tees. Above, I’m wearing the 2020 2.5 inches in diameter sculptural brooch ( SOLD OUT ) from my person collection. From the Alive Series.

Above, one of the 2.5 inches in diameter brooch from the Bhojpatra Series using dutch gold and bhojpatra skin.

Above, posing in the Suryagarh Lobby. Wearing the Copper Jalebi 2.5 inches in diameter brooch on a printed kurta.

Above, the Sky Gold 2.5 inches in diameter brooch on an indigo linen kurta.

Below, I’m wearing the Fine Distinction 2 inches in diameter brooch from the NUANCE on a mustard colored linen kurta.

Above, in front of Champa Garden at Suryagarh, where we have hosted many a soiree.

Below, the Repeatedly Relentlessly Resourceful Tee for Women on Black and the Petal To The Metal 3 inches in diameter brooch.

Cheers from Jaisalmer! Come see me here!

Shop my brooches here.

