Rahul Mishra in black and gold was THE highlight for me. Intricate, layered, stacked embroideries and delicate cut work, with eve more layers. Something you could wear for a dazzling evening but without the typical “bling” that is associated with gold-colored garments in India.

Cocktail dresses, jackets for men and women and of course, a saree.

Followed by colorful embroideries that Rahul’s label is well-recognized for. Lehengas and stunning skirts, pencil trousers, capes, jackets for both men and women, blouses, kurtas.

And finally, the all-gold looks. Which stayed with the couture yet not over-the-top sensibility of the label. Ornate sleeves, multi-layered embroideries in gold and a stunning bodysuit. Please scroll down to see them all.

The photographs are from Rahul Mishra’s The Tree Of Life runway presentation at the Embassy of France in India as part of India Couture Week.

The Rahul Mishra, The Tree OF Life Couture Presentation 2022, was held at The Embassy of France in India.

After having seen photographs from Rahul’s presentation at the Paris Haute Couture Week, I knew to expect gold and black on the runway and even though I’ve been photographing Rahul’s art since 2013, I was, once again, struck by the attention to detail and the embroideries!

A total of 50 looks were presented. 40 for women and 10 for men.

