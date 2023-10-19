Naina is a professional photographer. She is also a brand consultant and an artist.



With a career spanning more than two decades across several industries, her personal brand has created a strong presence in India.



After an MBA in IT & Systems, she worked as an Innovation Management Consultant, then moved to branding & graphic design work for international clients, to a full-time solo-entrepreneurship as a photographer.



Naina started her blog 19 years ago in 2004 and it has evolved from writing about Creativity & Innovation, to sharing case studies about Branding & Graphic Design to finally a destination for some of the leading Luxury & Lifestyle brands as Naina photographs features for these brands and publishes photo-stories for them.



Having traveled all over India as a child ( the advantage of having a father serving in the Indian Army ), she is also well-traveled across Europe ( Austria, Switzerland, Netherlands, Italy and France ), Asia ( Bhutan, Sri Lanka, Thailand, and Vietnam ), America ( New York, Los Angeles and San Francisco ), and Canada.



Naina has her own podcast called The Naina Redhu Experience, where she talks about the business and professional aspects of photography, blogging and influencer marketing in India.



Her Abstract and Wearable Art, under the KhaosPhilos label can be shopped on the Naina.co online store and she is available for bespoke commissions as well.



"The New Rules of Online Brand Building", Naina's on-ground workshop, recently wrapped up its 8th Edition. Launched in 2018, "Workshops By Naina" is going to be seeing more editions across the country & online.



Naina is also available for hire as a Speaker. She has been invited as a Keynote Speaker at a blogging conference and also speaks about the business of photography in India.



Always learning & evolving online, she has presence across several online spaces including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, Pinterest, LinkedIn, and her podcast can be found on all podcast channels and apps.



For a brief stint from 2021 to 2023, Naina served as the Head of Guest Experiences at Suryagarh in Jaisalmer.