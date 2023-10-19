*All images are subject to copyright. No usage by any party without prior written permission on email. Email [email protected] for details.
Payal Pratap’s SS24 Runway Presentation had these beautiful black garments with embroidery / prints at the end of the show – scroll down to see them – these were my favourites because of how the colour peeks from black folds. I thought it was a beautiful play of light and dark and colour, much like what I’m trying to do with my FOLDED wearable art brooches! And don’t miss the hair on the models.
To follow this series of photographs from Lakme Fashion Week with FDCI October 2023 on this blog, you can track this tag : #LFWSS24