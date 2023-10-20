*All images are subject to copyright. No usage by any party without prior written permission on email. Email [email protected] for details.
Abraham & Thakore’s SS24 Runway Presentation was the finale for the day. Black and white, wedge heels, stunning hair, dhotis with pockets (YAY!), umbrellas, metallics, it had everything! My only problem is that it is near impossible to tell anything about the fabric and the detailing of the garments from such a distance – need to get up close and personal with such fantastic work!
