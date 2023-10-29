*All images are subject to copyright. No usage by any party without prior written permission on email. Email [email protected] for details.
Bibhu Mohapatra’s SS24 Runway Presentation. The first time I saw Bibhu’s work in-person, was in 2015 at New York Fashion Week, where Nonita Kalra got me into the show and I photographed standing behind the front row. ( Most prominent fashion weeks, internationally, allow photographers to shoot from spots that aren’t necessarily in the photographer’s pit, thankfully. ) Then I also met Bibhu and Bobby during my stint at Suryagarh in Jaisalmer and got to know them slightly better. It was like a full-circle for me to then photograph Bibhu’s show at fashion week in India!
To follow this series of photographs from Lakme Fashion Week with FDCI October 2023 on this blog, you can track this tag : #LFWSS24