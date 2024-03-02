From the Hermès website ( read this page for a brief, concise history of one of my favourite luxury brands):

More of a journal than a magazine, this publication was created in 1973 in Germany under the name Die Welt von Hermès, with Le Monde d’Hermès emerging in France two years later. Now translated into more than ten languages, Le Monde d’Hermès is distributed throughout the world.

The brand conducts a travelling kiosk tour in various cities across the world, to introduce more public to the ethos of the brand and to invite them to have an evening of adventure. This kiosk is currently in New Delhi at the Dhanmill compound. It was launched yesterday on the 1st of March and the last day for you to enjoy it is tomorrow, the 3rd of March.

Did you know that Hermès packaging wasn’t always orange? It used to be cream and gold and a bit of brown and they even used mustard and marigold for a while, but then in the 1940’s because of shortages during the war, the only option left was this orange. It is now well-recognized as the “Hermès Orange” but does not have an equivalent on a Pantone Chart yet. If you’re looking for a HEX equivalent, then you can try #F37022

Even though my dress had two pockets, my hands were full with a phone and another camera and I told myself that I’d pick up a copy of the journal when I leave and of course, I forgot. Oh well, that’s typical of me. I had a whale of a time though, meeting so many acquaintances – some of whom I had not seen since pre-COVID days.

All the photographs above were photographed on the FujiFilm X100. Processed in Adobe Lightroom Classic for Desktop. The images below & the Featured image have been photographed on the Google Pixel 8 Pro. Processed in Adobe Lightroom for Mobile.

I met an art client of mine at the event! For the first time. It’s lovely how many strangers have, over the years, become patrons of my art, yet it’s difficult to meet everyone considering they are spread out across India and the world. Of course, I want to meet all of them and hug them.

So happy to see the Hermès Ambassador car after so many years! I’m wearing a poplin dress with two pockets & a side-zip. I have it in three colours because it fit me so well, I had to. It’s by one of the several ubiquitous Amazon brands called Symbol. Shoes are currently my only pair of heels, by Clarks Shoes. Belt is HiDesign. Kashmiri shawl is my own, is a gift. Brooch is Holo Rani, 2023, from the Holotropic Series.

Wonderful weather last evening and also the beginning of mosquito season. After contracting Malaria in 2022, when I was stationed in Jaisalmer, even though I’m now firmly back in Delhi, I’m taking no chances. Time to restock the mosquito repelling sprays by Kama Ayurveda, if I can find any.

