The name Sabyasachi is synonymous with the best of Indian opulence, from sparkling lehengas fit for a maharani to jewelry perched at the pinnacle of craftsmanship. Now, with the presentation of his first high jewelry show in Delhi, couturier Sabyasachi Mukherjee has provided another testament to his impeccable eye for detailing.

“Since the launch of Sabyasachi Jewellery, it’s been my mission to make and showcase the finest of Indian jewelry craftsmanship across the world. I think it was finally time for my first High Jewellery show in India,” stated the man of the hour. “I wanted it to be an intimate and focused affair for my customers in India. The collection combines the best of craftsmanship, aesthetic exuberance, and the most exclusive of gemstones. I really wanted to push the boundaries of Sabyasachi Jewellery.”

This penchant for forever charting new journeys has been infused within Sabyasachi jewelry since its inception in 2017. From setting a new standard for high jewelry in the country, to intermeshing Indian heritage crafts with North Calcutta goldsmithing, Sabyasachi is all about disrupting the norm while honoring the longstanding traditions of jewelry making in India. This debut Indian showcase at the iconic Oberoi Hotel was no different. For the special milestone, the designer went all-out, celebrating his newest collection of jewelry with a luxurious, yet intimate two-day gathering. On the first night, Mukherjee rounded up some of India’s most iconic models — from Indrani Dasgupta to Sheetal Mallar — to walk down the runway in some of his most-loved creations from the past.

Following the spectacular showcase was a beautifully curated exhibit, spotlighting the newest treasures from the couturier. Precious gemstones and exquisite craftsmanship remain at the foundation of the showcase, that seemed to evoke everything from Art Deco glamour to the historic splendor of Indian dynasties. It is apparent at once that these are modern heirlooms, meant to be cherished by generations to come. One only has to look at pieces such as the Kannauj Suite, set with 120 carats of rare sherbet-toned tourmalines, old mine cut, and brilliant cut diamonds, to understand once again that Sabyasachi Mukherjee is a mastermind.

