Sometimes, I like to open Google Maps and look for green spots in and around Adelaide. There are SEVERAL to choose from. Depending on how long I feel like driving (which depends on how much time I have in the day), whether I want to photograph self-portraits (this takes more time), what the weather is like (if there’s no Sun, then I might spend lesser time at the green spot), what day of week it is (weekends cane be busy in terms of road traffic and foot traffic), whether I’m carrying lunch (then it becomes a picnic and needs more time), etc., I pick a suitable spot to drive to.

Felixstow Reserve, alongside the Torrens River, was a spot that I had not heard of. I wasn’t sure how much water there would be in the river stream, but either way, it looked to be small enough for me to walk through a few times. The weather looked great with lots of sunshine. I carried lunch, a picnic blanket and my tripod. I find the availability of public toilets and parking to be DELIGHTFUL.

The official opening of this reserve was in 2019 and it falls under the City of Norwood Payneham & St. Peters.

There wasn’t a lot of water but whatever little there was, made for some beautiful photographs. There’s also some really cool fitness equipment, which I spent some time on. Lots of folks taking their dogs out for walks, joggers and a few picnic-people like me.