A few months prior to leaving India for Australia, I had the opportunity to photograph two handsome Rottweilers for a friend / client.

The puppies were super well-behaved but I was super nervous. I have always wanted to photograph pets, professionally, but I had not imagined that I would be starting with Rottweilers! The images were shot indoors at the client’s home, with a backdrop and two speedlights. the doggos took a while to get accustomed to the seamless background and the flashes from the speedlight. Apart from that, it was smooth sailing! I’m certain that since I was able to photograph these large puppers, it will be an absolute breeze photographing smaller puppies. And now I really want to photograph pets outdoors – and there’s no dearth of dog-friendly parks in Adelaide!

I absolutely could not have done it without the help of everyone at home – keeping the puppers engaged and not too rowdy, meant a ton of patience and deep breaths and breaks. All in all, I’m quite pleased with how my first pet photography assignment unfolded.

