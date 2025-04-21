A beautiful and serene drive through rolling farmland in Auckland. There aren’t a lot of places to stop / park your car – I was usually stopping for 3-5 minutes tops, usually when there was a paved shoulder not close to a turn in the road. Sometimes, this meant parking in front of closed farm gates. Keep your eyes and ears open to make sure you’re not inconveniencing anyone and definitely don’t park at a spot that’s not clearly visible to other drivers. There really weren’t many drivers on the road though, so that was wonderful!

This was on the third-last day before my 7-Day trip to New Zealand came to an end. The following two days were completely rained out and I did not go out for a long drive. I did go to a riverbank to sit and write and take some photos of myself. More on that in the next photo-story!

I also visited Piha Beach, Mataitai Bay, Haroto Bay, Whakatiwai, Ngarunui Beach, and ended my trip with a day spent photographing more of myself and writing, at the Les Batkin Reserve on the Waikato Riverside. Obviously, more photo stories coming soon. I also plan to wrap it up all with a comprehensive post about the entire New Zealand trip.

Thank you for reading!