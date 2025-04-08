Having NEVER photographed anyone’s 18th birthday celebrations, to say that I was excited for Hannah’s, is an understatement. Hannah celebrated her 18th birthday at the Atlantis Bar and Lounge in Adelaide CBD. It was a gathering of friends and family and everyone was SO lovely. Sometimes, I have to purposefully take a deep breath and remind myself just how lucky I am to be surrounded by such delightfully nice people here in Adelaide.

Thank you for trusting me with photographs from an important milestone in your life Hannah! Cheers to many more birthdays!

Scroll down to see the entire album.

To hire me to capture memorable photographs of your milestones, call on 0429048917 (or text/whatsapp) or email me on [email protected].