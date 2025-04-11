Piha will forever be the first black-sand beach that I have visited in my life!

There are several public, free parking areas but they can get full pretty quick on holidays and weekends. Arrive early! More than a few people cautioned me from going into the water. I was told that the current can be quite strong and that there have been fatalities in the past. I know how to swim but I’m not a good swimmer, which is why, I spent more time on the sand than in the water. There is a small pool toward the left, which gets filled up during high-tide and since it is not fully connected to the ocean, it is a much safer spot to take a dip in.

Typically, lifeguards are on duty till 4pm and safe entry points are clearly marked on the beach.

This was my first time prioritizing making touristy photographs of my own by myself, so there’s a ton of self-portraits. I am super proud of myself for pulling this off. Having gracious hosts that felt like home, definitely helped boost my morale and confidence.

I was living in the northern suburbs of Auckland and drove approximately 2.5 hours one-way to visit Piha. It was an incredible day and the sunlight at sunset was glorious. I drove back in the dark but because there were enough fellow-drivers on the road, I did not feel too nervous driving the winding roads lined with forest cover.

This trip to New Zealand was also the first time I hired a car! I’m loving so many FIRSTS in my life right now.

There are public toilets and a shower right next to the entrance to the beach and there’s a water dispenser as well, which is where I re-filled my water bottles. I carried my own lunch but there’s also a cafe that you can eat at.

I spent most of my time either napping on the beach or walking around photographing myself. It was FUN. this following section of the beach appears as you walk left (left from the entrance to the beach, when the beach is in front of you) and after the mussels’ photographs, what you see is called The Gap. It’s dangerous to go in there depending on the tide and the current but I’m sure there are folks who climb the walls. There’s enough spots around the place for hikes.

As the Sun got closer to the horizon, I put on more layers of clothes. I have a nice tan from my days in New Zealand and the Sun can get as hot as it does in Australia. So, loads of sunscreen is highly recommended.

I was a bit nervous about driving back in the night but then I thought what-the-heck, I’ve driven all this way, might as well stay for the sunset! And it was COMPLETELY worth it. There were two other photographers there with clients. One was a family shoot with Mum and Dad and three children and one was clearly an engagement shoot for a couple. The light was DELICIOUS.

I was so glad that I purchased the tripod and remote for my Nikon D810 prior to my departure for NZ. It inspired me to make the effort to actually photograph myself. THRILLED!

Bye Piha! Until next time! I’m definitely coming back!

I also visited Mataitai Bay, Haroto Bay, Whakatiwa, Ngarunui Beach at Raglan, I drove along State Highway 22 and ended my trip with a day spent photographing more of myself and writing, at the Les Batkin Reserve on the Waikato Riverside. Obviously, more photo stories coming soon. I also plan to wrap it up all with a comprehensive post about the entire New Zealand trip.

Thank you for reading!