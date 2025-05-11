Baden Trunfio stands out. He just looks different. His energy is entirely separate from anyone else in the building. Laser focused. Calm. It is almost as if he knows he’s that good.

It was a privilege to photograph his fight today at the Dom Polski Centre in Adelaide. The knockout in round two was so quick (as they are) and I was caught entirely unprepared (not an excuse but it was my first time photographing the sport of boxing) and I missed the opportunity to take a better photograph. (There’s one photograph below where Baden’s opponent can be seen on the ground behind Baden but it’s a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it situation.)

