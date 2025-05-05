About The Painting : We Ride At Dawn

This painting is inspired by the colours of the Aurora Australis and the colours of Australia. Naina saw her first ever Aurora in the Adelaide Hills and wanted to paint her interpretation on canvas. This is the first in the series of paintings that she is currently working on. The series is inspired by goddesses and gods and how feminine and masculine energies interact with and elevate each other.

The title of the painting, “We Ride At Dawn” alludes to both the feminine and the masculine working together to fight the dragon. They ride together at dawn, to tackle the monster. Aurora is also the Roman Goddess of Dawn and the painting attempts of capture the light and the magic in the air.

This painting is available to acquire directly for the artist. Currently priced at AUD 1,800 + shipping. Please contact the artist directly on email [email protected] or text 0429048917

The painting is signed and dated and is accompanied by a Certificate of Authenticity.

About The Series

The growing discourse on gender, sexuality and identity, is what brought forth this series for the artist. While the online world can seen as polarizing and swinging between the two extremes of centuries-old misogyny and newly-minted misandry, real people in real life continue to collaborate and build lives of magical energy. After posting a couple of short videos on her Instagram page, and after reading through and responding to thousands of comments, the artist feels like the fervor has never been this in-her-face. She feels the vibrations from women who seem to be coming into their own, developing relationships with their divine and sacred selves, choosing to get to know themselves better and unlearning the conditioning of needing a man in their lives. At the same time, men seem to be coming into their own as well. Breaking free from patriarchal strong holds, exploring their spirituality and honoring the feminine within their masculine.

The lived experiences of both the feminine and the masculine are colliding. And not always in beautiful ways. Regardless, there’s an energy and a vibration around the artist that she has not experienced before in her life.

She aims to bring forth these vibrations in her paintings for this series.

The title of the series has not been worked out yet.

About The Artist

Naina is a contemporary artist based in Adelaide, South Australia. This is the first work of art that she has painted in Australia. In India, she is represented by The Art Qurious, which is an Art Gallery based in New Delhi.

Naina had her first gallery exhibition in August 2024. Her first ever art exhibit was in 2020.

You are also able to follow the journey of her paintings on her Instagram Reels page.

To browse through Naina’s art, please see the Khaosphilos section on this website.

For art acquisition enquiries in India, please email Sangita Rajani of The Art Qurious on [email protected] and for art commission enquiries or gallery representation in Australia, please reach out to me on [email protected] or text on +61429048917