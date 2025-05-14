The first time I came across the Penhaligon’s brand was at Singapore, back in 2018. I included a couple of photographs of their store in one of the photo-stories that I published on this blog.

I was lucky enough to be hired to photograph their brand new and first-ever installation in the city of Adelaide, at the David Jones space at Rundle Mall! I had no idea what I would be photographing, so, during discussions, when the client finally shared what the brand name is, I was squealing!

This installation is one of the first new global designs to be deployed and the images will show up in publications online as well as in print and I’m super stoked to add PUIG to my client roster.

I am an Adelaide based photographer and am available for photography commissions. Please call or text 0429048917 or email [email protected]

Client Selections

Some of my personal favourites

Thank you for being patient with me Evelyn! It was such a joy to meet you and I hope we will meet again, soon! Thank you also to Eleanor for her immense patience with me and for coordinating everything and being my first Sydney client! I’m totally chuffed!

