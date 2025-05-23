Stepping into the Art Gallery of South Australia for the media preview of Dangerously Modern: Australian Women Artists in Europe 1890–1940 was like discovering a vibrant, untold story. If you are anything like me and love delving into rich narratives and breathtaking art, you might enjoy the experience of this exhibition. From the moment I walked in, there was an unmistakable energy in the air – a profound sense of respect for the extraordinary contributions of these pioneering women.

The exhibition itself, running from May 24 to September 7, 2025, is a beautifully curated experience, thoughtfully designed to immerse you in this pivotal era. You will notice the meticulous attention to detail, from the evocative floral arrangements that echo the artistic sensibilities of the time, to the incredible exhibition soundscape. And the beautiful frames around every single painting.

I even had the absolute pleasure of meeting Margie Jean Lewis, the talented Adelaide-based multidisciplinary artist behind the commissioned soundscape. The music adds another layer of depth and atmosphere to the entire experience. To fully appreciate this auditory layer and immerse yourself, visitors are encouraged to maintain a quiet atmosphere and keep voices low, allowing the subtle compositions to truly resonate. It was also interesting to observe that many of the paintings, though modest in scale, draw you in with their intricate details and powerful narratives, inviting a closer, more intimate viewing experience.

And Margie also designed the floral pieces that are visible as you exit the exhibition space. You can see more of her floral work on her Instagram page.

This isn’t just a collection of beautiful paintings; it is a powerful journey into the lives and audacious creativity of Australian women who broke boundaries in Europe during a pivotal era. The diversity on display is incredible. You will find yourself captivated by the beauty of a garden scene, like the one by Iso Rae, or perhaps drawn to the vibrant energy of Ethel Carrick’s impressionist “Flower Market, Nice” with its lively brushstrokes. The range of styles, from intimate portraits like “In Picardy” by Hilda Rix Nicholas (which seems to be my favourite from this exhibit) to evocative landscapes like Maud Winifred Sherwood’s “On the Way to Market, Brittany,” showcases a bold modernism that was ahead of its time.

For art patrons, viewers and connoisseurs, this is an unparalleled opportunity to engage with significant historical works by artists whose influence continues to resonate today. Each piece tells a unique story of artistic ambition and resilience. For everyone else, it is a chance to be inspired by incredible talent and witness a crucial chapter in art history unfold. Trust me, you will leave feeling enriched and perhaps even a little bit “dangerously modern” yourself! It is a must-see, and I highly recommend grabbing your tickets and immersing yourself in this truly remarkable exhibition.

All images have been photographed on the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL.

