About The Painting : System Of Becoming

This painting is inspired by the Ouroboros, which has found representation in a variety of cultures across time and geography. There are four Ourobori in this painting, representing a system of self-renewing entities. Together, they form an interdependence of regenerative systems, a living map of transformation, not through opposition, but alliance.

The painting also represents the recognition of patterns in our lives, which we can then break-free of. A step in the system of becoming.

The title of the painting, “System Of Becoming” also represents structured personal evolution – leveling up, unlocking potential, facing trials. It is a title used in fantasy fiction, spicifically in the litRPG ( literature-based role-playing game) genre, to describe a world where characters gain power and abilities through a game-like system of progression. It is a framework for character progression. (I only found this out after I had titled the painting! What are the odds!)

This painting is available to acquire directly from the artist from the online store. Currently priced at AUD 1,800 + shipping (shipping within Adelaide is free, please email / text). Please contact the artist directly on email [email protected] or text 0429048917

The painting is signed and dated and is accompanied by a Certificate of Authenticity.

About The Series

The growing discourse on gender, sexuality and identity, is what brought forth this series for the artist. While the online world can seen as polarizing and swinging between the two extremes of centuries-old misogyny and newly-minted misandry, real people in real life continue to collaborate and build lives of magical energy. After posting a couple of short videos on her Instagram page, and after reading through and responding to thousands of comments, the artist feels like the fervor has never been this in-her-face. She feels the vibrations from women who seem to be coming into their own, developing relationships with their divine and sacred selves, choosing to get to know themselves better and unlearning the conditioning of needing a man in their lives. At the same time, men seem to be coming into their own as well. Breaking free from patriarchal strong holds, exploring their spirituality and honoring the feminine within their masculine.

The lived experiences of both the feminine and the masculine are colliding. And not always in beautiful ways. Regardless, there’s an energy and a vibration around the artist that she has not experienced before in her life.

She aims to bring forth these vibrations in her paintings for this series.

The title of the series has not been worked out yet.

About The Artist

Naina is a contemporary artist based in Adelaide, South Australia. This is the first work of art that she has painted in Australia. In India, she is represented by The Art Qurious, which is an Art Gallery based in New Delhi.

Naina had her first gallery exhibition in August 2024. Her first ever art exhibit was in 2020.

You are also able to follow the journey of her paintings on her Instagram Reels page.

To browse through Naina’s art, please see the Khaosphilos section on this website.

For art acquisition enquiries in India, please email Sangita Rajani of The Art Qurious on [email protected] and for art commission enquiries or gallery representation in Australia, please reach out to me on [email protected] or text on +61429048917

The first painting in this series is titled “We Ride At Dawn” and you can read more about it here and purchase it from my online store by clicking below. (Shipping within Adelaide is free, please email me on [email protected]).

We Ride At Dawn, 2025. Synthetic polymer paint on canvas. 90 cms diameter $ 1,800.00 Shop now