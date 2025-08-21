On Thursday, 7 August 2025, the Design Institute of Australia (DIA) hosted the South Australia/Northern Territory Graduate of the Year Awards (GOTYAs) at Stylecraft, Waymouth Street, Adelaide. The evening gathered educators, industry leaders, and the next generation of designers to celebrate emerging talent across design disciplines.

This is my selection of images from the evening. For the client selection of images on the DIA website, see the Event Gallery from South Australia.

The event opened with a warm welcome and Acknowledgement of Country, recognising the Kaurna people as custodians of the land and acknowledging the deep creative history of First Nations designers and makers. DIA SA/NT Chair Nathan James Crane introduced the program, reminding guests that every nominee had already distinguished themselves as a high achiever identified by their educators.

Supporters of the program, including Stylecraft and Dulux, underscored the importance of nurturing Australia’s design future. Sasha Leonard of Stylecraft welcomed the gathering, followed by Dulux representative Jacqueline McShane, who spoke of Dulux’s commitment to encouraging bold ideas and investing in the transformative power of design and colour.

The awards recognise excellence in four categories nationally—Place, Use, Interact, and Convey—reflecting the diverse ways design shapes how people live, work, and connect. In South Australia, presentations were made in the Place and Use categories at the higher education level, culminating in the announcement of the overall state winner.

In the Place category, a commendation was awarded to Madelyn Smith of the University of South Australia, acknowledged for her strong conceptual work. The winner of the Place Graduate of the Year Award was Amy Pedler, also from UniSA. The jury praised Amy for her ability to translate abstract ideas into spatial form, noting her inventive use of materials and narrative-driven concepts such as mirrored ceilings and listening lounges.

The Use category highlighted the innovative work of Tom Malycha from UniSA. Tom’s project, the EG8, impressed judges with its modernised redesign of a traditional instrument, blending aesthetics, sustainability, and functionality. His clear communication drawings and considered approach marked him as a designer of exceptional promise.

Tom was further recognised with the prestigious title of South Australian Graduate of the Year 2025, commended for his ability to tackle complex projects across multiple design domains, from defence to product design.

The evening concluded with applause for all nominees and winners, followed by drinks and conversation among peers, educators, and professionals. Guests mingled against the stylish backdrop of Stylecraft’s Adelaide showroom, celebrating not only individual achievements but also the future of design in Australia.

The GOTYAs, established in 2003, continue to be the DIA’s flagship program supporting graduates as they embark on their professional journeys. This year’s event reinforced the strength of emerging talent in South Australia and the value of industry partnerships that ensure design remains at the forefront of innovation and culture.

