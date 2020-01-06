Crimson & Turquoise Snow, 3 Inches Wearable Art Brooch #KhaosPhilos

( Please note : only one piece is available, since this is a unique piece of original art. )

CONCEPTUAL DETAILS ABOUT THE ART

The colours Crimson and Turquoise have held significance since I began my career in the visuals space.

The first logo I designed for my branding design identity, had crimson and turquoise as the main colors. An almost turquoise salmon turns crimson after spawning. The circle of life.

The theme of the rise of a phoenix from its ashes, has always inspired me. Translating it into art has been a dream.

The other colors in this painting help separate the crimson and turquoise, otherwise, they come together to make black. And I wanted it to represent a joyous, light, circle of life.

White edges help separate the painting from the color of your garments. On a white garment, the white edges make it look like there is a subtle glow around the painting. A similar effect is created when the painting is displayed on a white canvas, when you’re not wearing it.

TECHNICAL DETAILS ABOUT THE ART

This is unique and original art, hand-painted by Naina Redhu.

3 inches in diameter.

Magnet strip clasp at back.

Acrylics on wood. Finished and sealed with multiple layers of professional artist-grade varnish for longevity and color preservation.

Made In India Original Art Brooch. Wearable Art.

Signed, dated and sealed on reverse only on purchase.

The piece will be accompanied with a Certificate of Authenticity to help establish provenance and to certify the authenticity of the piece for future re-sales or gifting.

Please give 15-21 days for delivery.

Please read the CARE INSTRUCTIONS below, carefully.

THE MAGNET CLASP AT THE BACK OF ALL WEARABLE ART PIECES PAINTED BY NAINA. SHOWN HERE ON A 2.5 INCH DIAMETER BROOCH. IT IS A VERY STRONG MAGNET. THIS TYPE OF CLASP WAS CHOSEN TO MAKE SURE THAT BEAUTIFUL SILK AND WOOL GARMENTS THAT A BROOCH IS WORN ON, DO NOT GET DAMAGED.

CARE INSTRUCTIONS

Do not keep anything on top of the brooch as the varnish may take on the pattern of the object. The impression will be visible when light is reflecting at an angle.

This can sometimes be repaired – the varnish bounces back on its own but it can take months – best to avoid.

This is a piece of art. Just like you wouldn’t sit on a painting, scratch it on purpose or try to bend it, use similar care with this piece.

Ideally, store flat wrapped in butter paper that comes in the packaged box, which is shipped to you.

Do not wrap in plastic. Plastic will stick to varnish / acrylics & leave an impression.

Keep away from solvents like isopropyl alcohol and perfume. If such contact is made by mistake, do not try to wipe it. Leave it alone to dry. Do not touch it. The alcohol will evaporate and the varnish will dry on it’s own.

Excessive heat or cold are best avoided.

If it gets dusty / linty, wipe gently with soft cloth.