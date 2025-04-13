From my first work trip on the trains, the first glorious sunset I witnessed from the carriage window. Somewhere between Adelaide and Sydney. It gives me quite the adrenalin charge to attempt to replicate and give my own spin to Mother Nature’s spectacular colours. I LOVE the challenge.

Adelaide Sky 003

March 2025

12×12 inches

Oil pastels on Watercolor Paper

Not available for sale.

Reach out to me if you would like a piece commissioned. This could be inspired from a photograph you captured or a sky you saw and want it recreated. Email [email protected] or text on +61429048917