Adobe Max Insiders’ Summit 2019 #NAINAxADOBE

So many Adobe Insiders that there was an Adobe Max Insiders’ Summit separately, which included some panel discussions on stage with creatives from around the world, lunch, workshops, a bus tour around some of Los Angeles and even a brief tour of Universal Studios!

There were approximately 118 Adobe Insiders that Adobe got together for the 2019 edition of the Adobe Max Creativity Conference. The largest number of Adobe Insiders EVER. The last time I was at Adobe Max, I wasn’t even aware that there was a thing called an ADOBE INSIDER! How things have changed in just 4-5 years.

It was a TRIP getting to hang out with some of the most creative people from all over the world. And then don’t forget, there were another SIXTEEN THOUSAND people who were in Los Angeles for the Adobe Max main event! It was insane.

Each Insider also got their own Star akin to the Hollywood Walk of Fame too. Cute!

We got the venue from the hotel and then it was time for some panels and workshops and activities and LUNCH! After lunch there were some more activities and a brief tour of Universal Studio. I wasn’t expecting a lot from the Universal Studios Tour but OMG was I wrong! I want to go again whenever I’m back in LA.

For a list of all the Adobe Insiders for 2019, see this blog post on the Adobe Blog.