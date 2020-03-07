RSS The Naina Redhu Experience Podcast
#EyesForLA, #NAINAxADOBE, adobe conference, adobe max, adobe max creativity conference, adobe max creativity conference los angeles, adobemax19, adobemax2019, America, Los Angeles, naina redhu, naina.co, usa, adobe max insiders summit, insiders summit, adobeinsiders, adobe insiders

At Adobe Max 2019 #NAINAxADOBE

There is no way for me to describe the scale of the event except to continue to bring up the fact that there were a total of more than SIXTEEN THOUSAND people that descended on Los Angeles for the Adobe Max Creativity Conference.

The logistics must be mind boggling. Food for all. There was even a music concert to wrap up the conference. Drinking water. Loos. And the cute hoodies. For so many people!

I have forgotten it now, but there were some insane details for the electronics, video and audio equipment at the conference. We got a brief tour backstage and saw the sound and video engineers slogging it away.

#EyesForLA, #NAINAxADOBE, adobe conference, adobe max, adobe max creativity conference, adobe max creativity conference los angeles, adobemax19, adobemax2019, America, Los Angeles, naina redhu, naina.co, usa, adobe max insiders summit, insiders summit, adobeinsiders, adobe insiders

Like I mentioned in the “Getting to LA” blog post, I had put thought into my wardrobe for the first time, especially for the conference. For Day One, I was wearing silk trousers and shirt by GoodEarth, a Bhutanese woven silk stole / scarf ( it’s actually worn as a belt on a traditional Bhutanese dress by both men and women ), silver jewellery ( a little bit of my own and some borrowed from Mom ), a KhaosPhilos brooch and Clarks leather shoes. I felt very “India Represent” in these garments and spent a few minutes getting a self portrait that I was happy with. These were shot inside the conference location.

  • #EyesForLA, #NAINAxADOBE, adobe conference, adobe max, adobe max creativity conference, adobe max creativity conference los angeles, adobemax19, adobemax2019, America, Los Angeles, naina redhu, naina.co, usa, adobe max insiders summit, insiders summit, adobeinsiders, adobe insiders
  • #EyesForLA, #NAINAxADOBE, adobe conference, adobe max, adobe max creativity conference, adobe max creativity conference los angeles, adobemax19, adobemax2019, America, Los Angeles, naina redhu, naina.co, usa, adobe max insiders summit, insiders summit, adobeinsiders, adobe insiders
#EyesForLA, #NAINAxADOBE, adobe conference, adobe max, adobe max creativity conference, adobe max creativity conference los angeles, adobemax19, adobemax2019, America, Los Angeles, naina redhu, naina.co, usa, adobe max insiders summit, insiders summit, adobeinsiders, adobe insiders
#EyesForLA, #NAINAxADOBE, adobe conference, adobe max, adobe max creativity conference, adobe max creativity conference los angeles, adobemax19, adobemax2019, America, Los Angeles, naina redhu, naina.co, usa, adobe max insiders summit, insiders summit, adobeinsiders, adobe insiders
#EyesForLA, #NAINAxADOBE, adobe conference, adobe max, adobe max creativity conference, adobe max creativity conference los angeles, adobemax19, adobemax2019, America, Los Angeles, naina redhu, naina.co, usa, adobe max insiders summit, insiders summit, adobeinsiders, adobe insiders

Shiori and I met for the first time in 2015, when I was attending my first ever Adobe Max. We’ve stayed in touch and it isn’t a stretch for me to say that she’s one of my closest friends. So, it was a treat to be able to meet her again after her India trip in 2017.

#EyesForLA, #NAINAxADOBE, adobe conference, adobe max, adobe max creativity conference, adobe max creativity conference los angeles, adobemax19, adobemax2019, America, Los Angeles, naina redhu, naina.co, usa, adobe max insiders summit, insiders summit, adobeinsiders, adobe insiders

Day Two was also bright and early. I had a simple wardrobe planned for the day. Including two jackets that I’d bought from the local LA UNIQLO. Since I’d found LA to be a lot colder than I’d expected.

Trousers are by Posh Pride, a plain white CottonWorld t-shirt, scarf is woven fragrant silk from Assam by Neel Sutra, pink jacket is wind-breaker by UNIQLO, another 3 inch Khaosphilos brooch and some gold jewellery borrowed from my Mom.

#EyesForLA, #NAINAxADOBE, adobe conference, adobe max, adobe max creativity conference, adobe max creativity conference los angeles, adobemax19, adobemax2019, America, Los Angeles, naina redhu, naina.co, usa, adobe max insiders summit, insiders summit, adobeinsiders, adobe insiders
#EyesForLA, #NAINAxADOBE, adobe conference, adobe max, adobe max creativity conference, adobe max creativity conference los angeles, adobemax19, adobemax2019, America, Los Angeles, naina redhu, naina.co, usa, adobe max insiders summit, insiders summit, adobeinsiders, adobe insiders
  • #EyesForLA, #NAINAxADOBE, adobe conference, adobe max, adobe max creativity conference, adobe max creativity conference los angeles, adobemax19, adobemax2019, America, Los Angeles, naina redhu, naina.co, usa, adobe max insiders summit, insiders summit, adobeinsiders, adobe insiders
  • #EyesForLA, #NAINAxADOBE, adobe conference, adobe max, adobe max creativity conference, adobe max creativity conference los angeles, adobemax19, adobemax2019, America, Los Angeles, naina redhu, naina.co, usa, adobe max insiders summit, insiders summit, adobeinsiders, adobe insiders
#EyesForLA, #NAINAxADOBE, adobe conference, adobe max, adobe max creativity conference, adobe max creativity conference los angeles, adobemax19, adobemax2019, America, Los Angeles, naina redhu, naina.co, usa, adobe max insiders summit, insiders summit, adobeinsiders, adobe insiders
#EyesForLA, #NAINAxADOBE, adobe conference, adobe max, adobe max creativity conference, adobe max creativity conference los angeles, adobemax19, adobemax2019, America, Los Angeles, naina redhu, naina.co, usa, adobe max insiders summit, insiders summit, adobeinsiders, adobe insiders
#EyesForLA, #NAINAxADOBE, adobe conference, adobe max, adobe max creativity conference, adobe max creativity conference los angeles, adobemax19, adobemax2019, America, Los Angeles, naina redhu, naina.co, usa, adobe max insiders summit, insiders summit, adobeinsiders, adobe insiders

Below : the logistics of lunch involved hot food for thousands of people, who also needed to sit to eat. It wasn’t even remotely as chaotic as I would’ve imagined. Well managed and with food for everyone. Although, it is always a good idea to get in line quickly.

#EyesForLA, #NAINAxADOBE, adobe conference, adobe max, adobe max creativity conference, adobe max creativity conference los angeles, adobemax19, adobemax2019, America, Los Angeles, naina redhu, naina.co, usa, adobe max insiders summit, insiders summit, adobeinsiders, adobe insiders

There were some off-site Adobe events with other brands like Apple for example. These were available for the Insiders to attend on pre-registration only as seating was limited. Even though I’m not on the Apple bandwagon as an owner, I’m always keen and curious to know what’s up. ( I did end up purchasing an iPad Pro with the Pencil 2 toward the end of my Los Angeles trip. My first ever Apple products. )

#EyesForLA, #NAINAxADOBE, adobe conference, adobe max, adobe max creativity conference, adobe max creativity conference los angeles, adobemax19, adobemax2019, America, Los Angeles, naina redhu, naina.co, usa, adobe max insiders summit, insiders summit, adobeinsiders, adobe insiders
#EyesForLA, #NAINAxADOBE, adobe conference, adobe max, adobe max creativity conference, adobe max creativity conference los angeles, adobemax19, adobemax2019, America, Los Angeles, naina redhu, naina.co, usa, adobe max insiders summit, insiders summit, adobeinsiders, adobe insiders

I saw these trees walking to and from the hotel and the conference venue. It was nice to be able to grab a few second to stop and look up.

Once the conference wrapped, I checked out of the hotel, found accommodation at a BnB closer to Beverly Hills and made a pilgrimage to the Comedy Store ( which is always on my agenda whenever I happen to be in LA ) and also the Huntington Library and Botanical Gardens.

While I really wanted to photograph the portrait of ALL the Adobe Insiders that I met during this Adobe Max, I only managed the few below. I started only on day two and then most of it was spent indoors. These were photographed outdoors when we were queuing up to be led into the conference.

For a list of all the Adobe Insiders for 2019, see this blog post on the Adobe Blog.

More Adobe features and collaborations : NAINAxADOBE

More Los Angeles photo features : EyesForLA

Adobe India : Facebook

Total
0
Shares
Share
Tweet
Pin it
Share
Share
Share
Share
Share
Share
Related Topics

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.