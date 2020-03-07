At Adobe Max 2019 #NAINAxADOBE

There is no way for me to describe the scale of the event except to continue to bring up the fact that there were a total of more than SIXTEEN THOUSAND people that descended on Los Angeles for the Adobe Max Creativity Conference.

The logistics must be mind boggling. Food for all. There was even a music concert to wrap up the conference. Drinking water. Loos. And the cute hoodies. For so many people!

I have forgotten it now, but there were some insane details for the electronics, video and audio equipment at the conference. We got a brief tour backstage and saw the sound and video engineers slogging it away.

Like I mentioned in the “Getting to LA” blog post, I had put thought into my wardrobe for the first time, especially for the conference. For Day One, I was wearing silk trousers and shirt by GoodEarth, a Bhutanese woven silk stole / scarf ( it’s actually worn as a belt on a traditional Bhutanese dress by both men and women ), silver jewellery ( a little bit of my own and some borrowed from Mom ), a KhaosPhilos brooch and Clarks leather shoes. I felt very “India Represent” in these garments and spent a few minutes getting a self portrait that I was happy with. These were shot inside the conference location.





Shiori and I met for the first time in 2015, when I was attending my first ever Adobe Max. We’ve stayed in touch and it isn’t a stretch for me to say that she’s one of my closest friends. So, it was a treat to be able to meet her again after her India trip in 2017.

Day Two was also bright and early. I had a simple wardrobe planned for the day. Including two jackets that I’d bought from the local LA UNIQLO. Since I’d found LA to be a lot colder than I’d expected.

Trousers are by Posh Pride, a plain white CottonWorld t-shirt, scarf is woven fragrant silk from Assam by Neel Sutra, pink jacket is wind-breaker by UNIQLO, another 3 inch Khaosphilos brooch and some gold jewellery borrowed from my Mom.





Below : the logistics of lunch involved hot food for thousands of people, who also needed to sit to eat. It wasn’t even remotely as chaotic as I would’ve imagined. Well managed and with food for everyone. Although, it is always a good idea to get in line quickly.

There were some off-site Adobe events with other brands like Apple for example. These were available for the Insiders to attend on pre-registration only as seating was limited. Even though I’m not on the Apple bandwagon as an owner, I’m always keen and curious to know what’s up. ( I did end up purchasing an iPad Pro with the Pencil 2 toward the end of my Los Angeles trip. My first ever Apple products. )

I saw these trees walking to and from the hotel and the conference venue. It was nice to be able to grab a few second to stop and look up.

Once the conference wrapped, I checked out of the hotel, found accommodation at a BnB closer to Beverly Hills and made a pilgrimage to the Comedy Store ( which is always on my agenda whenever I happen to be in LA ) and also the Huntington Library and Botanical Gardens.

While I really wanted to photograph the portrait of ALL the Adobe Insiders that I met during this Adobe Max, I only managed the few below. I started only on day two and then most of it was spent indoors. These were photographed outdoors when we were queuing up to be led into the conference.

