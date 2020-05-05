Water Lilies, 2.5 Inch Wearable Art Brooch

( This painting is now SOLD. Before I could even write and publish this blog post, which is incredible. I’m grateful for those of you who are patrons of the Arts in general – not just mine. )

Now then, onto my inspiration behind this piece.

Claude Monet’s painting called “Water Lilies”. Fun anecdote – I’ve been mistakenly referring to this one as “Lotus Pond”, but I figured that would work as well. Monet’s painting is a little more blue when compared to my interpreted version. Mine’s a bit warmer with more greens and aqua. This was a conscious choice.

Re-interpreting this iconic painting has always been at the back of my mind. There has been an attempt previously – I haven’t yet put that piece up for purchase – but that was painted as flat dots, similar to this style.

In general, I’ve been fascinated with “Impressionism” or, to be even more specific, Impressionist Techniques of painting. Impasto, bold colors, texture, vivid scenes, etc. With my 2-3 year long experimentations with painting, I also gained experience with using various acrylic mediums and varnishes. The High Gloss varnish specifically. The application of multiple layers of this varnish gives the feeling of the painting / scene being under a layer of water.

The varnish makes the colours more saturated – apart from providing an additional layer of protection from ultraviolet lights, which leads to the colours dulling over the course of years and Sun exposure.

Especially for my version of “Water Lilies”, the varnish adds to the feeling of the water body in the painting. The varnish that I apply is not meant to be only a protection layer. The varnish is part of the painting.

I was drawn to Monet’s Water Lilies especially because of the pops of pink and magenta in the greens and blues. Applied to the top layer, they feel like the flowers are indeed afloat.

Painting this piece was a painstaking job. I had to be patient to let the dots of one colour dry before I could apply the dots of another colour. It also involved paint-mixing, which I have never been attracted to. I’d much rather buy all the possible shades of paint available than mix my own.

But, due to the lockdown, there was no chance of ordering anything, least of all “non-essential” paints. I resorted to mixing shades as and when I felt the need to include them in the scene. And I mixed very small quantities because I needed very small quantities. I enjoyed the exploration and surprises that came along because of this process.

“Water Lilies”, is also the first time I have painted the edges of a wearable art brooch, in detail. The dots of paint HAD to overflow to the edges. It was not making sense to me otherwise. Thankfully, I did not find this tedious. And the final result amazed even me.

A glimpse into my tools and improvisations. My list of products to order once the COVID19 restrictions are lifted, is getting longer as the lockdown gets extended more and more. I need more of those tube-like things – but the cheaper ones seem to work better than the more expensive ones I’d ordered imported. I have enough tiny paint-mixing tubs. I’ve used a hardened thin-brush tip, along with a palette knife, to paint dots when I ran out of those syringe-like things.

This style of painting does come with one slight disadvantage in terms of the wearability of the brooch. It is heaver than the ones I’ve painted previously. If a 2.5 inch diameter brooch was previously about 25-26 grams, this one is 30 grams. Can still be worn, but I would not recommend wearing it on a thin cotton t-shirt for example. The brooch will cause the t-shirt to sag and in my opinion, that will be unsightly. Will still work on a thicker cotton t-shirt and definitely on formal shirts, shawls, etc. Fabric that has more structure. Not a jersey weave, for example.

