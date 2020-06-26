Hello 40! #40and10in2020

RSS The Naina Redhu Experience Podcast
  • Naina's Monday Ask Me Anything 15th June 2020 June 22, 2020
    As a new brand / creator, how do I get visibility? How will people get to know about me? ...... Online + offline approach. 1. Do / make / be good quality. 2. Meet people in-person / interact online. 3. Talk about what you do, consistently. Share. 4. Repeat. Give it time. If you have […]
  • Selling Art On Etsy: Should I Do It? #TheNainaRedhuExperience 107 June 13, 2020
    TLDR : No. Don’t. Some of the reasons that I’ve been able to think of why selling on Etsy is a bad idea for your brand and business : .....ALGORITHMS You, your shop, your brand and your livelihood is at the mercy of Etsy’s Algorithm. If they decide to de-incentivize the category of products under […]
  • 5 Questions on Naina's Monday AMA, 8th June 2020 June 8, 2020
    How to make a shift from Freelancing to Professional when it comes to Photography? A Freelancer is someone who is self-employed and hired to work for different companies on particular assignments. A Freelancer is a Professional. "Free" + "Lance" : a medieval mercenary - a professional hired to do a job. A Professional might be […]
  • The Joe Rogan Experience Podcast Moves to Spotify : What Does That Mean? #Podcasting #SocialMedia #Spotify May 22, 2020
    Read related blog post here on the Naina.co blog. Naina Redhu is a professional photographer. Her career, spanning 16 years, started with an MBA in IT & Systems, to a job as an Innovation Management Consultant, to branding & graphic design work for international clients, to a full-time solo-entrepreneurship as an Experience Collector. Naina has […]
  • #TNRE 102: Photographing People in Public Spaces in India #TheNainaRedhuExperience May 20, 2020
    Disclaimer: I am not a lawyer. This is not legal advice. I'm only talking about my experiences & how to probably handle it professionally. Speak to a lawyer who has worked with photographers and / or is an Intellectual Property lawyer & knows laws on privacy & copyright.
  • 104 #TNRE : Influencer Marketing For Brands Part 10 : During A Pandemic #TheNainaRedhuExperience May 20, 2020
    This is part of an ongoing series where I talk about getting started on Influencer Marketing from the point of view of Brands. If you are a brand / brand manager & have been wanting to understand how to work with Influencers, I recommend getting started from Part 1 on this playlist on YoutTube
  • #TNRE 103: Isolation Creation Pressure in the time of CoronaVirus #TheNainaRedhuExperience March 26, 2020
    You don't HAVE TO create something new everyday to post on your social media accounts. Your first responsibility is towards yourself and your family : stay safe, stay home!
  • 101 #TNRE : About My Art & Photography Practice #TheNainaRedhuExperience February 20, 2020
    Extracted from an Instagram Live Session.
  • The Gift of Perspective : Have To Do vs. Get To Do #TNRE Episode 100 #TheNainaRedhuExperience December 21, 2019
    Trigger warning : I'm talking about the shift in perspective I was gifted when a friend of mine passed away. Grief, loss & a different way of looking at things. Dedicated to Bargoti.
  • 99 #TNRE : Hashtags in 2019 #TheNainaRedhuExperience December 11, 2019
    For the hashtag episode from 2 yrs ago, listen to episode no. 61. Not much has changed in terms of usage & relevance but there's a frenzy in confusion around hashtags. Are they effective? What's your goal? What are you trying to achieve? Hashtags are a tool to use, not a game that you need

Hello 40! #40and10in2020

Turning 40 and finally realizing that asking for help is not a weakness. It is pretty much the only way I’m going to grow.

Finally accepting that while it sounds heroic in my head, “I did this myself”, I did not, in fact, do it myself. I had help along the way whether I asked for it or not.

Fellow human beings have put their money where their mouth was : purchased my art ( paintings, brooches, canvas prints ), hired me as a photographer, paid me money to guide them with advice on their brands and business. They have given me the time of day : introduced me to other humans, shared their journey ( whether over lunch / coffee or online ), have been my mentor without even knowing it ( age no bar when it comes to a mentor : I’ve learned a LOT from people much younger than I am ). They have been my friend : spending hours on the phone, listening to me talk about the things that make me feel alive. Sending over beer and pretty things that they know will make happy. Responding to silly TikTok video forwards that made me laugh, which I thought I MUST share with my friends because that had to laugh too. They have been family.

Turning 40 and realizing that I DO HAVE FRIENDS.

Having spent most of my life telling myself that I do not have any friends, this year, ( yes, this mess of a year, 2020 ), I know I do, in fact, have friends. I just never bothered to look closely. Nor did I allow myself to open up enough to accept their friendship. I’ve spent my life believing that maintaining friendships is too much work and not worth my time – after all, I have better things to do. But 2020 has made me realize that I’ve been hanging out with the wrong people. Friends are friends no matter whether you hang out once in 6 months or once a month. The vagaries of life certainly feel more bearable with friends along for the ride.

One of the things that hasn’t changed is how I feel about family.

They have always been there through thick and thin and everything in between. If anything, our bond seems to have grown stronger. Even though we don’t live together, it seems that we’ve never been closer. I ate egg curry and brown rice that my Mom cooked – Dad and Mom drove down to my apartment, delivered fresh rice kheer and aatey ka halwa and the rice & egg curry and while it was absolutely not required, I definitely needed it. Aman & Akanksha delivered beer. I didn’t ask for this kind of family. I sometimes think that I don’t deserve this family ( I’m working on it ). I got lucky with Bharat too. How all these human beings have ended up in my life, I have no idea. I know they will not stay forever, for life is fickle like that. But till the time they are here, so am I.

While I have had help, I am also cognizant of the fact that it was I who did the work that needed to be done.

I work hard and I also believe that I’m lazy. This too, I am working on. Not using my workaholism as an excuse to avoid feeling my feelings and addressing them instead of repressing them.

I am proud of myself for pushing through some of my darkest days. Working crazy hours to see if I could, somehow, convert my dreams into real life. Knowing when to stop when I could see that some dreams just ain’t happening. Letting go, moving on. Onto the next. Always experimenting. I’m a miserably sore loser and I hate failing at anything. Over the years though, thankfully, I’ve realized that running after something that isn’t working, is just a waste of my time. And time is the only thing they don’t make more of. ( This too, while I say it so easily, is something I’m working on – I want to reach a stage where I don’t have to sell my time for money ALL the time. )

Looking ahead, there’s so much more to learn about the world and its people.

So many things I need to do. So many things I need to experiment with and fail at and enjoy. I hope that I will be able to keep the learning spirit alive and well. I hope that I will be able to stay in touch with my friends and devote a healthy amount of time growing with them. I hope that I will be able to see my family more often. Travel with them even ( not looking good as far as 2020 is concerned but hey! a girl can dream! ).

I mean, sure, I could simply drop dead one day – any day. But till then, I got shit to do!

And hey! Buy me a beer!

All photographs are self-portraits on a DSLR. I’m a good photographer AND model hey!

