“Shallots, Spring Onions, Onion Top” Photograph, June 2020

RSS The Naina Redhu Experience Podcast
  • Naina's Monday Ask Me Anything 15th June 2020 June 22, 2020
    As a new brand / creator, how do I get visibility? How will people get to know about me? ...... Online + offline approach. 1. Do / make / be good quality. 2. Meet people in-person / interact online. 3. Talk about what you do, consistently. Share. 4. Repeat. Give it time. If you have […]
  • Selling Art On Etsy: Should I Do It? #TheNainaRedhuExperience 107 June 13, 2020
    TLDR : No. Don’t. Some of the reasons that I’ve been able to think of why selling on Etsy is a bad idea for your brand and business : .....ALGORITHMS You, your shop, your brand and your livelihood is at the mercy of Etsy’s Algorithm. If they decide to de-incentivize the category of products under […]
  • 5 Questions on Naina's Monday AMA, 8th June 2020 June 8, 2020
    How to make a shift from Freelancing to Professional when it comes to Photography? A Freelancer is someone who is self-employed and hired to work for different companies on particular assignments. A Freelancer is a Professional. "Free" + "Lance" : a medieval mercenary - a professional hired to do a job. A Professional might be […]
  • The Joe Rogan Experience Podcast Moves to Spotify : What Does That Mean? #Podcasting #SocialMedia #Spotify May 22, 2020
    Read related blog post here on the Naina.co blog. Naina Redhu is a professional photographer. Her career, spanning 16 years, started with an MBA in IT & Systems, to a job as an Innovation Management Consultant, to branding & graphic design work for international clients, to a full-time solo-entrepreneurship as an Experience Collector. Naina has […]
  • #TNRE 102: Photographing People in Public Spaces in India #TheNainaRedhuExperience May 20, 2020
    Disclaimer: I am not a lawyer. This is not legal advice. I'm only talking about my experiences & how to probably handle it professionally. Speak to a lawyer who has worked with photographers and / or is an Intellectual Property lawyer & knows laws on privacy & copyright. Naina Redhu is a professional photographer. Her […]
  • 104 #TNRE : Influencer Marketing For Brands Part 10 : During A Pandemic #TheNainaRedhuExperience May 20, 2020
    This is part of an ongoing series where I talk about getting started on Influencer Marketing from the point of view of Brands. If you are a brand / brand manager & have been wanting to understand how to work with Influencers, I recommend getting started from Part 1 on this playlist on YoutTube Naina […]
  • #TNRE 103: Isolation Creation Pressure in the time of CoronaVirus #TheNainaRedhuExperience March 26, 2020
    You don't HAVE TO create something new everyday to post on your social media accounts. Your first responsibility is towards yourself and your family : stay safe, stay home! Naina Redhu is a professional photographer. Her career, spanning 16 years, started with an MBA in IT & Systems, to a job as an Innovation Management […]
  • 101 #TNRE : About My Art & Photography Practice #TheNainaRedhuExperience February 20, 2020
    Extracted from an Instagram Live Session. Naina Redhu is a professional photographer. Her career, spanning 16 years, started with an MBA in IT & Systems, to a job as an Innovation Management Consultant, to branding & graphic design work for international clients, to a full-time solo-entrepreneurship as an Experience Collector. Naina has her own podcast […]
  • The Gift of Perspective : Have To Do vs. Get To Do #TNRE Episode 100 #TheNainaRedhuExperience December 21, 2019
    Trigger warning : I'm talking about the shift in perspective I was gifted when a friend of mine passed away. Grief, loss & a different way of looking at things. Dedicated to Bargoti. Naina Redhu is a professional photographer. Her career, spanning 16 years, started with an MBA in IT & Systems, to a job […]
  • 99 #TNRE : Hashtags in 2019 #TheNainaRedhuExperience December 11, 2019
    For the hashtag episode from 2 yrs ago, listen to episode no. 61. Not much has changed in terms of usage & relevance but there's a frenzy in confusion around hashtags. Are they effective? What's your goal? What are you trying to achieve? Hashtags are a tool to use, not a game that you need […]
photograph of shallots, photograph of onions, photograph of spring onions, onion, shallot, spring onion, vegetables, still photographer, still life photography, white background, green, purple, naina.co, naina.com, naina redhu, lifestyle photographer india, still life photographer india

“Shallots, Spring Onions, Onion Top” Photograph, June 2020

I have friends who cannot stand the taste of onions. A partner who cannot stand to be in the same room when onions are being chopped. And then there’s me. You know how to take a bite from a whole apple? I eat my onions like that. I LOVE ONIONS!

The COVID19 lockdown has been a real blessing in the sense that although I fear that my career as a photographer ( lifestyle / fashion / luxury / events ) might be over – at least for a year or maybe more – I have also found the time and the inclination to make photographs that I’ve been thinking of for some time.

I follow artists like Jamie Beck and Katie Rodgers on Instagram and it’s easy to rue the fact that where I live will never have the flowers and the colors of Provence or New Mexico. This also challenges me to look at what I do have and make something out of that. Hence, onions!

I am also attempting to finally figure out an archival quality photo print provider and bring some limited edition photo prints to my store. Let’s see how that goes, I have a good lead that I need to make a phone call to and figure out the details. And other considerations need to be made : how will I sign these prints? What size will these prints be? How will I ensure delivery where the print does not get damaged? Will these be framed / unframed ( I’m leaning towards unframed because what I might like as a frame, someone else might not – they can get it done on their own AND it will reduce the cost of the print considerably ).

If you’ve found my blog useful at any point, you can now buy me a beer! Without having to worry about wearing a mask or making an appointment. I will send you a photo of me drinking beer as a thanks!

Total
0
Shares
Share
Tweet
Pin it
Share
Share
Share
Share
Share
Share
Related Topics

You May Also Like

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.