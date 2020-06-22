“Shallots, Spring Onions, Onion Top” Photograph, June 2020

I have friends who cannot stand the taste of onions. A partner who cannot stand to be in the same room when onions are being chopped. And then there’s me. You know how to take a bite from a whole apple? I eat my onions like that. I LOVE ONIONS!

The COVID19 lockdown has been a real blessing in the sense that although I fear that my career as a photographer ( lifestyle / fashion / luxury / events ) might be over – at least for a year or maybe more – I have also found the time and the inclination to make photographs that I’ve been thinking of for some time.

I follow artists like Jamie Beck and Katie Rodgers on Instagram and it’s easy to rue the fact that where I live will never have the flowers and the colors of Provence or New Mexico. This also challenges me to look at what I do have and make something out of that. Hence, onions!

I am also attempting to finally figure out an archival quality photo print provider and bring some limited edition photo prints to my store. Let’s see how that goes, I have a good lead that I need to make a phone call to and figure out the details. And other considerations need to be made : how will I sign these prints? What size will these prints be? How will I ensure delivery where the print does not get damaged? Will these be framed / unframed ( I’m leaning towards unframed because what I might like as a frame, someone else might not – they can get it done on their own AND it will reduce the cost of the print considerably ).











If you’ve found my blog useful at any point, you can now buy me a beer! Without having to worry about wearing a mask or making an appointment. I will send you a photo of me drinking beer as a thanks!