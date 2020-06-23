RSS The Naina Redhu Experience Podcast
Naina’s Monday Ask Me Anything : #NAINAMAMA 15/06/2020

And if you prefer to watch a video of the answers, see video below on my YouTube Channel :

If you do not prefer to look at my face and would rather listen to audio-only in podcast format, following the podcast on Anchor ( also available wherever else you listen to your podcasts! Search for “The Naina Redhu Experience”.

Naina's Monday Ask Me Anything 15th June 2020 The Naina Redhu Experience | Digital Marketing, Social Media, Online Brand Building in India

As a new brand / creator, how do I get visibility? How will people get to know about me?…… Online + offline approach.1. Do / make / be good quality. 2. Meet people in-person / interact online. 3. Talk about what you do, consistently. Share. 4. Repeat. Give it time.If you have money, advertise to reach larger audience for the purpose of brand awareness. Or, be born into an already famous family. …… Think, #GoalKyaHai : why do you / your brand want visibility? Define "visibility". Who is "people"? What does their "knowing" you entail?@debadritaa_p…… Your advice to someone who has just begun blogging. …… #GoalKyaHai Why are you blogging? What's the goal? Are you trying to make a living? Are you trying to document your life / work / journey? If you continually remind yourself of your goals, you'll do a better job of being consistent and actually doing the blogging. Goals can be tweaked as you go along. Consistent blogging with a soul is a pain in the ass. Even after 16 years of blogging, I still have to remind myself, "I must blog more consistently!"@outbeyondyouridea…… First words, which you think of, when you hear "happiness". …… Ranikhet. With the family. (The family : mom, dad, sister, brother-in-law, husband & I : we try to take an annual vacation driving down to Ranikhet & staying there for a week or so. Swipe up to see all the posts and photos from those trips on my blog and I guess the "happiness" is evident!) Thank you for asking. Brought back lovely memories.@manjari_fortheloveoffood…… Can you do a workshop on basic product photography for a website?…… Yes! I have been thinking of creating a workshop module for something on these lines. Perhaps "Basics of SmartPhone Photography for Small Business Owners". What do you think? Maybe I'll start with a free webinar to gauge interest and find a direction. Subscribe to the newsletter if you'd like to know about any upcoming workshops!@puregheedesigns
The Q&A in text format

As a new brand / creator, how do I get visibility? How will people get to know about me?

Online + offline approach.

1. Do / make / be good quality.
2. Meet people in-person / interact online.
3. Talk about what you do, consistently. Share.
4. Repeat. Give it time.

If you have money, advertise to reach larger audience for the purpose of brand awareness. Or, be born into an already famous family.

Think, #GoalKyaHai : why do you / your brand want visibility? Define "visibility". Who is "people"? What does their "knowing" you entail?

@debadritaa_p

Your advice to someone who has just begun blogging.

#GoalKyaHai
Why are you blogging?
What's the goal?
Are you trying to make a living? Are you trying to document your life / work / journey?
If you continually remind yourself of your goals, you'll do a better job of being consistent and actually doing the blogging. Goals can be tweaked as you go along. Consistent blogging with a soul is a pain in the ass. Even after 16 years of blogging, I still have to remind myself, "I must blog more consistently!"

@outbeyondyouridea

First words, which you think of, when you hear "happiness".

Ranikhet. With the family.
(The family : mom, dad, sister, brother-in-law, husband & I : we try to take an annual vacation driving down to Ranikhet & staying there for a week or so. Swipe up to see all the posts and photos from those trips on my blog and I guess the "happiness" is evident!)
Thank you for asking. Brought back lovely memories.

@manjari_fortheloveoffood

Can you do a workshop on basic product photography for a website?

Yes! I have been thinking of creating a workshop module for something on these lines. Perhaps "Basics of SmartPhone Photography for Small Business Owners". What do you think? Maybe I'll start with a free webinar to gauge interest and find a direction. Subscribe to the newsletter if you'd like to know about any upcoming workshops!

@puregheedesigns

Buy me a beer : naina.co/beer
Newsletter : naina.co/newsletter
Workshops : naina.co/workshops
Art : naina.co/art

Me, on Instagram.

What is #NAINAMAMA? : "Naina's Monday Ask Me Anything".

Having used the "Ask Me Anything" questions box on Instagram Stories over the last few years, I've considered doing it in a more structured way and I've observed that a lot of the questions are repeated. The repetitiveness is understandable because of the nature of Instagram. Stories are gone after 24 hours and not everyone gets to see them. This is not only a waste of my time, but also a loss of information that someone might find useful. I have, indeed, considered saving these stories as "Story Highlights" on my Instagram profile but I do not like how they eat up valuable real estate. Someone visiting my Instagram profile for the first time, sees my profile photo, my statistics, my bio and then an entire row of Story Highlights and THEN they get to the real reason they are likely to engage with me : my work. Without the Story Highlights, they can see six posts and 1/5th of another three. With the Story Highlights they can only see the first three posts in their entirety, which, to me, is unacceptable.

Every Monday, I will put up the Q&A box on my Instagram Stories and attempt to answer about 5-10 questions. I will also document those questions on my blog, similar to today's blog post.

