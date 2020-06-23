Naina’s Monday Ask Me Anything : #NAINAMAMA 15/06/2020









As a new brand / creator, how do I get visibility? How will people get to know about me?

Online + offline approach.

1. Do / make / be good quality.

2. Meet people in-person / interact online.

3. Talk about what you do, consistently. Share.

4. Repeat. Give it time.

If you have money, advertise to reach larger audience for the purpose of brand awareness. Or, be born into an already famous family.

Think, #GoalKyaHai : why do you / your brand want visibility? Define "visibility". Who is "people"? What does their "knowing" you entail?

Your advice to someone who has just begun blogging.

#GoalKyaHai

Why are you blogging?

What's the goal?

Are you trying to make a living? Are you trying to document your life / work / journey?

If you continually remind yourself of your goals, you'll do a better job of being consistent and actually doing the blogging. Goals can be tweaked as you go along. Consistent blogging with a soul is a pain in the ass. Even after 16 years of blogging, I still have to remind myself, "I must blog more consistently!"

First words, which you think of, when you hear "happiness".

Ranikhet. With the family.

(The family : mom, dad, sister, brother-in-law, husband & I : we try to take an annual vacation driving down to Ranikhet & staying there for a week or so. Swipe up to see all the posts and photos from those trips on my blog and I guess the "happiness" is evident!)

Thank you for asking. Brought back lovely memories.

Can you do a workshop on basic product photography for a website?

Yes! I have been thinking of creating a workshop module for something on these lines. Perhaps "Basics of SmartPhone Photography for Small Business Owners". What do you think? Maybe I'll start with a free webinar to gauge interest and find a direction. Subscribe to the newsletter if you'd like to know about any upcoming workshops!

