Naina’s Monday Ask Me Anything : #NAINAMAMA 03/08/2020

Why don’t you paint cake bases or server ware? Your brooches are beautiful but I can’t pull them off. They don’t suit me.

Thank you! Each brooch is a painting. Signed, dated, accompanied with a Certificate of Authenticity. My original thought was to create mini-paintings that people who appreciate art could actually wear. We tend to appreciate Art hanging on walls and I’ve often caught myself thinking “Oh! How I’d love to wear that!”

I accept client commissions and am happy to paint on ANY SURFACE! If you’d like a cake stand painted, happy to give you a quote.

Regarding your masks, what about the paint smell? Doesn’t it last long?

Thank you so much for the mask question! You’re right, there’s a distinct smell that the paint creates when it interacts with fabric. Thankfully, after a couple of washes, it goes away entirely. Before packing & shipping my masks, I wash them once. It is advisable that customers wash the mask on receipt as well.

I see Naina always smiling, confident & creative. What’s the secret? Don’t you have low days?

Awww. Of course I have low days, like every other human being. You see me always smiling because I only post content where I’m smiling! In general I’m a full on enthu-cutlet, so I’m like that in real life also. I try not to post sad / angry stuff too much because that’s not the vibe I’m trying to spread. There’s a LOT that I don’t post about.

There’s no secret. It’s just that I have so many things that I want to do that I don’t have time to feel sorry for myself MOST of the time.

What are your thoughts about courses on Udemy? Have you tried any?

I have looked at more than a few platforms similar to Udemy & I find that if there is a very specific skill that one wants to learn, then there are many courses available. For example, if one wants to learn how to use the FB Ads Manager. But if you want to learn how to create a Content Plan for your brand, then it’s a lot harder to find a quality course on any of these platforms. And the problem has been compounded now because of EVERYONE & their aunty launching their own course.

Just because it’s cheap doesn’t mean you should buy it. I spend more time looking for a quality course than actually doing the course.

How important is investing in paid ads to boost your social media posts? Do you recommend?

Not to boost social media posts, I don’t recommend. Create an ad & use the Facebook Ads Manager to distribute it. Boosting an existing social media post is *usually* an afterthought, which means you’re wasting money. If the existing social media post is already selling something then boosting could bring more eyeballs. But if it’s a generic post then a paid boost is a waste IMO. Really depends on your goal. #GoalKyaHai

Do bloggers support small startup brand by putting story in exchange for products?

Depends on the blogger. Ask. The best way to work with bloggers is to build a relationship with them over time. See if there’s a brand fit in the first place. Generally, if you – as a complete stranger, when I’ve not interacted with the brand previously – reached out to me asking for barter, I will ALWAYS say “No.” But if we’ve worked in paid assignments & we’ve built a relationship over months / years, I’ll be happy to, sometimes, post in stories. If a startup doesn’t have money to pay me for my work, how is that my obligation to “support” them? That’s how I work. Each blogger is different.

What is #NAINAMAMA? : “Naina’s Monday Ask Me Anything”. Having used the “Ask Me Anything” questions box on Instagram Stories over the last few years, I’ve considered doing it in a more structured way and I’ve observed that a lot of the questions are repeated. The repetitiveness is understandable because of the nature of Instagram. Stories are gone after 24 hours and not everyone gets to see them. This is not only a waste of my time, but also a loss of information that someone might find useful. I have, indeed, considered saving these stories as “Story Highlights” on my Instagram profile but I do not like how they eat up valuable real estate. Someone visiting my Instagram profile for the first time, sees my profile photo, my statistics, my bio and then an entire row of Story Highlights and THEN they get to the real reason they are likely to engage with me : my work. Without the Story Highlights, they can see six posts and 1/5th of another three. With the Story Highlights they can only see the first three posts in their entirety, which, to me, is unacceptable. Every Monday, I will put up the Q&A box on my Instagram Stories and attempt to answer about 5-10 questions. I will also document those questions on my blog, similar to today’s blog post.