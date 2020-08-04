Narendra Bhawan Bikaner, July 2020

RSS The Naina Redhu Experience Podcast
  • Naina's Monday Ask Me Anything 03/08/2020 August 4, 2020
    QUESTIONS : Why don't you paint cake bases or serverware? Your brooches are beautiful but I can't pull them off. They don't suit me. | Regarding your masks, what about the paint smell? Doesn't it last long? Go to https://masks.naina.co to get first dibs on a pre-launch discount. |  I see Naina always smiling, confident […]
  • Naina's Monday Ask Me Anything 27/07/2020 July 28, 2020
    Is it true that "when you're starting as an artist, you should be charging minimal to get commissions"?   Not true.  It is shit advice given by those who didn't make money when they started & are trying to maintain that shit status quo by giving younger artists bad advice.  You're not going to get commissions […]
  • Delhi to Bikaner by Air. Travel During A Pandemic. July 23, 2020
    A brief description about what we encountered while flying from Delhi to Bikaner for our stay at @narendra.bhawan.bikaner The hotel has a super cool "we pay, you stay" offer for travelers. More details about this via the link in their Instagram bio. We flew Air India. It's the only direct flight from Delhi to Bikaner. […]
  • Naina's Monday Ask Me Anything 20/07/2020 July 20, 2020
    How do you get more potential clients as your followers? For a not so camera friendly person... Talking to the camera is similar to talking to another human being. If you can do the latter, then you can do the former. It's ok to fumble - it's ok to say "ooops" and not edit it […]
  • Opinion : The Santoshi Shetty Kerfuffle #TheNainaRedhuExperience July 17, 2020
    Santoshi is a popular Instagrammer from India. She is 26 years old. A student of Architecture. She lives in Bombay. Her previously popular blog The StyleEdge, has not seen an update since August 2019. Santoshi posted an IGTV video on her Instagram channel. Here's a link to the IGTV video ( this was later deleted […]
  • Naina's Monday Ask Me Anything 13/07/2020 July 14, 2020
    QUESTIONS : 1. What's the one thing that you're really worried about right now? 2. I'm a wedding photographer who hasn't posted on IG since March. How do I start posting again? Posting about weddings just didn't seem right ... how do I re-approach it now, 4 months later? 3. If there are so many […]
  • Naina's Monday Ask Me Anything 06/07/2020 July 7, 2020
    ( Instagram Profile Review : https://www.naina.co/instagram ) How to enhance writing skills? @devineseven Ever tried glass painting? @tushar_babbar How do you deal with friends (not close ones), asking for free business advice? @sanjanasamuel How are you keeping your eyes safe despite being exposed to screens so much? @manhpreetsingh How to find your ace style in […]
  • Naina's Monday Ask Me Anything 29th June 2020 June 30, 2020
    Workshops : workshopsbynaina.com Art Shop : khaosphilos.com Subscribe to the Newsletter : naina.co/newsletter Any photography session in the coming weeks? Yes! Definitely one free webinar for an hour where I plan to talk about the absolute basics for those of us who know a good photo when we see it but don't know how to […]
  • Naina's Monday Ask Me Anything 22nd June 2020 June 30, 2020
    How do you differentiate between positive criticism & unwanted advice? "Criticism" has two definitions : "the expression of disapproval of someone or something on the basis of perceived faults or mistakes" & "the analysis and judgement of the merits and faults of a literary or artistic work". The former is negative & unhelpful. The latter […]
  • Naina's Monday Ask Me Anything 15th June 2020 June 22, 2020
    As a new brand / creator, how do I get visibility? How will people get to know about me? ...... Online + offline approach. 1. Do / make / be good quality. 2. Meet people in-person / interact online. 3. Talk about what you do, consistently. Share. 4. Repeat. Give it time. If you have […]

Narendra Bhawan Bikaner, July 2020

Let me preface by saying that just because I’m writing about traveling during the pandemic, you must not take it as a suggestion to travel as well. We all have varying levels of risk aversion, levels of frustration, levels of savings in our bank accounts, etc. You get the drift.

We chose to travel for various reasons. The biggest one is : home is where the heart is. I was miserably missing my friends who are scattered all over the globe. The closest ones were in Bikaner, so it was a bit of a no-brainer.

To top that, B and I hadn’t stepped out in months anyway. We were taking all the precautions and then some. Since we don’t have a car that can be trusted with 8 hours of driving, we decided to travel by air. We flew Air India and I made a video explaining the entire process.

We spent a week at Narendra Bhawan. They have this “We Pay You Stay” offer, which seems to attract quite a few weekend vacationers from Delhi / Gurgaon. When we reached the hotel, there were about 4-5 rooms occupied, addition to ours. By the time we left, there were about 14-15 rooms occupied. There’s a definite growing trend and in general, the hospitality industry needs it. We all need it in fact – I haven’t met a single person who hasn’t been hit by the economic impact of COVID19 unfortunately.

As expected, we had THE most relaxing seven day in the last 4-5 months. My day used to look like this : wake up at about 8 a.m., get showered / dressed, head down to either the Outer Verandah or the Gaushaala, plonk myself in front of a fan or cooler, journal while sipping on a cold coffee for a couple of hours. Then a bite in the restaurant, and some more sitting around doing nothing till it got too hot in the afternoon.

A nap in the room, then a spa session, maybe a short pool swim, shower again and ready to be back at the Gaushaala. Cocktails @ 6. Dinner. Goodnight. Repeat.

It is SO HOT in Bikaner! I wish it wasn’t. A spate of rain cooled things down for a couple of days thankfully. Great sunsets. Everything is socially distanced. The entire staff wears masks all the time.

The “Gaushaala” is called so because it was, literally, a cow-shed when Narendra Singhji used to live here. Now, it is a watering-hole for guests in the evening. One of the tables has a Martini Glass on it – an abstract formation in the stone itself. Unintentional. I think they should call it the “Martini Table”. Where are we hanging out this evening? At the Martini Table for Cocktails @ 6.

Lots of Bougainvilleas, cold coffees, watermelon and lime juices, beer and Gin & Tonics. And the dogs. Nahla and Elizabeth and four puppies. The puppies have now gone to each of their new homes. Although one, called Muffy, is still here with Mr. Nitin Sud.

  • Nahla
  • Elizabeth
  • The Martini Table.
  • Outer Verandah Reflections.
  • Nahla

One of my journal entries from the day before we left Narendra Bhawan, is titled, “Time Is Irrelevant”. At this point, I cannot come up with a more succinct way of describing our time at the hotel. And not just this time. It is like this every single time.

It is like a parallel dimension where time is irrelevant. So much is said and done and the memories are hazy at best. But I know that it was good. All of it.

Some times, I think Karan and Siddharth should adopt me. I should pick up my empty plate after a meal and take it to the kitchen – like we do at home. With either of the hotels, Suryagarh or Narendra Bhawan, visiting the hotels is akin to coming back home.

The best vacations are the ones you take when you need them. I needed this one, desperately.

