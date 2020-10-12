The “IN TIME” #WearableArt Brooch Series for Diwali 2020

The Concept Behind The Art

The series was born from a desire to capture the significance of our spirit as human beings, to persevere through layers of whatever life throws at us.

Our lives, across the globe, have been fragmented severely in 2020. Shiny plans and dreams lay scattered about, broken. The best case scenario : postponed.

With layers of time and our own perseverance, we will dip our toes in dreams again. My our plans be shinier still. In time, we will heal and build. Each painting is a mini landscape of our lives, if you look just a little bit closer. A life lived.

The pieces are named based on the things I wish for my own self and for everyone else.

May love be unrequited no more, may our spirits be elevated, may the magic return in all aspects of our lives, may the “scene” change soon enough, may we find the time to dig deeper, may we make memories and may there be a change of fortunes.

Pieces In The Series

One 8 inch canvas painting ( ready to ship ), called “In Time”.

One 3 inch diameter brooch.

Seven 2.5 inch diameter brooches.

Seven 2 inch diameter brooches.

And there is a 24 inch painting called “Landscape Of Memories”, which is currently in progress.

In Time, 8 inches on canvas

Technical & Material Details

Acrylics on wood, like all my other wearable art brooches.

Magnet Clasp at back : no pins to prevent damaging your fine silks and cashmere.

This series also uses gold ( imitation ) and copper ( real copper ) foils.

The foil, paint and varnish are all hand-applied.

A multitude of layers of varnish with different paint and foil applications to create a feeling of depth and visually separated layers on each brooch.

Styling The Brooches When You Wear Them

Use a brooch to clasp the edges of your cashmere or silk stole. Or wear it directly on your brocade blouse. Remember, the magnet is removed with ease when you SLIDE it off instead of PULLING it off. The bright colours of the brooches, alongwith the metallic glint make them suitable to wear both during day brunches and evening celebrations. In the photographs, I’ve shot them on a white background, a black background and also on a white cashmere sweater, a pashmina shawl and a Banarasi brocade stole.

Shop The Pieces Here

The brooches look like celestial bodies when photographed or worn on black

The pendulum swings from the good to the not-so-good. Life happens. We bash on, regardless. With layers of perseverance & resilience, #InTime, we rebuild. We use fragments of memories & past dreams to create a future that is shinier still.