Why I Prefer The Circluar Shape For All My Canvases

Contemporary Art, Bhojpatra, Original Art, KhaosPhilos, Abstract Art, Independent Artist, Art Brooch, Wooden Brooch, Mini Painting, Brooches Of Instagram, Timeless Art Brooches Are Back, Art Jewellery, Contemporary Brooch, Brooch, Wearable Art Brooch, Hand Made, Hand Made Brooch, Bring Back The Brooch, Artists Of Instagram, Brooch Of The Day, One Of A Kind, Show Me Your Brooches, How To Spend It, The Cool Hunter, Contemporary Jewellery, Contemporary Jewelry, Himalayan Birch, Tree Bark, Wearable Art, Naina, Redhu, Naina.co, Khaos Philos

I’ve often been asked why I don’t experiment with or paint on shapes that are not circles.

And the answer is that I definitely do. I just don’t publish most of that online because that’s not what I want to do more of. I prefer circular shapes over any other shape.

Circular canvases for my line paintings and round brooches for my mini-paintings. The circle feels like it contains everything within in. An all-encompassing universe.

The Earth is round (not a perfect sphere but very close). It contains everything & everyone that I love. It is home. That’s how I feel about my circular canvases. I can pour everything into a circle. How I feel, onto a canvas of any size. My hopes and dreams and crazy fantasies!

There’s nothing wrong with squares & rectangles but their sharp corners and straight lines are not for me. Nothing about me is straight or sharp. I’m all curves & twisted lines & messy. Amorphous. Shape-shifting. Absorbent & soft edges. Will hold and protect.

The circular canvas continues with the #WearableArt I’m currently working on with the Bhojpatra (भोजपत्र). The bark of the Bhurja tree (the Himalayan Birch). Coming soon! Read more about the new series here.

Total
2
Shares
Share
Tweet
Pin it
Share
Share
Share
Share
Share
Share
Related Topics

You May Also Like

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.