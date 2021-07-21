Why I Prefer The Circluar Shape For All My Canvases

I’ve often been asked why I don’t experiment with or paint on shapes that are not circles.

And the answer is that I definitely do. I just don’t publish most of that online because that’s not what I want to do more of. I prefer circular shapes over any other shape.

Circular canvases for my line paintings and round brooches for my mini-paintings. The circle feels like it contains everything within in. An all-encompassing universe.

The Earth is round (not a perfect sphere but very close). It contains everything & everyone that I love. It is home. That’s how I feel about my circular canvases. I can pour everything into a circle. How I feel, onto a canvas of any size. My hopes and dreams and crazy fantasies!

There’s nothing wrong with squares & rectangles but their sharp corners and straight lines are not for me. Nothing about me is straight or sharp. I’m all curves & twisted lines & messy. Amorphous. Shape-shifting. Absorbent & soft edges. Will hold and protect.

The circular canvas continues with the #WearableArt I’m currently working on with the Bhojpatra (भोजपत्र). The bark of the Bhurja tree (the Himalayan Birch). Coming soon! Read more about the new series here.