Label KhaosPhilos One-Of-A-Kind Exclusive Art T-Shirts (Unisex)

The Beginning of T-Shirts

The first t-shirt, Repeatedly Relentlessly Resourceful was listed on my online store on the 28th of July 2021. Others were added consecutively and new designs are being added whenever I get the time to dredge through my massive photography archives. Not all images work on a t-shirt and it has been an interesting learning process for me.

The response – in terms of sales – has been so good that I have been kicking myself for not starting t-shirt design and sales sooner! I had no idea that this could be a Wearable Art category as well, in addition to my hand-painted Wearable Art brooches. Now I know!

The Art & The Fabric

My online store currently carries 26 t-shirt designs.

T-Shirts are printed on white 210 GSM cotton and black 160 GSM cotton for now.

Since the majority of my art is painted on circular canvases, I decided to restrict the art on the t-shirts to a circular shape as well. Except the Goal Kya Hai T-Shirt.

Selected, striking photographs from Spiti, as well as San Francisco, Paris and other destinations have also been produced as t-shirt designs. The Layer Cake Mountain, Spiti T-Shirt has been a best-seller. This encouraged me to design more black and white options. Like the Newsprint Black & White T-Shirt. And the Paris T-Shirt.

The photograph at the top of this blog post is of the Salt Ponds of San Francisco.

Quality Control & Shipping

If you have already placed an order for a t-shirt from the KhaosPhilos label, thank you!

T-Shirts are printed on order and will take 15-21 days to arrive at your address within India. Kindly consider a longer lead time when ordering internationally. I ship worldwide.

Each t-shirt is personally inspected by me before it is tagged, bagged and shipped to you.

These tees make for great gifts and don’t forget that you can always order the largest size and lounge in it!

T-Shirt Sizes

The sizes that are available are as follows :

Kids Small : Chest 24, Length 17 (White Tee Only)

Kids Medium : Chest 26, Length 19 (White Tee Only)

XXS: Chest 30, Length 21 (White Tee Only)

XS: Chest 34, Length 23 (White Tee Only)

Small: Chest 38, Length 25 (White & Black Tee)

Medium: Chest 40, Length 26 (White & Black Tee)

Large: Chest 42, Length 27 (White & Black Tee)

XL: Chest 44, Length 28 (White & Black Tee)

XXL: Chest 48, Length 29 (White & Black Tee)

(Length is: Shoulder seam at collar to bottom hem. Width is: Underarm to underarm. Please allow for a difference of 0.5 inches in all cases.)

Care Instructions: 100% Cotton (210GSM White Tee & 160 GSM Black Tee). Turn inside out. Hand-wash with liquid detergent to preserve print colours – I use my liquid hand soap. Use non-chlorine bleach only when needed. Hang to dry ( not in the Sun ). Do not iron image.

Who knew that after photographing in the fashion industry for more than a decade, I would be designing and producing garments!