Pankaj & Nidhi, Lakme Fashion Week with FDCI, Day Three

*All images are subject to copyright. No usage by any party without prior written permission on email. Email [email protected] for details.

Pankaj & Nidhi’s SS24 Runway Presentation in collaboration with Raga by Titan. Formal wear, structured jackets and skirts, embroidered and printed fabrics, black and whites and pastel pinks and dark greens. Long jackets and body suits.

To follow this series of photographs from Lakme Fashion Week with FDCI October 2023 on this blog, you can track this tag : #LFWSS24

