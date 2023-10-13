*All images are subject to copyright. No usage by any party without prior written permission on email. Email [email protected] for details.
What fun this show was! Superb. the fruit motifs, the styling, the hair extensions and wigs, the footwear – everything! This show made Day One feel like Fashion Week. Always on point, Ashish N Soni. Enjoy the photographs! Some of the looks on the men reminded me of either the Amitabh Bachhan 70’s style or the Italian Mafia Don style, which I LOVED!
